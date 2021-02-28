RBA to remind of firepower and need for low rates: AUD/USD

RBA to remind of firepower and need for low rates AUDUSD

At tomorrows monthly board meeting the RBA is expected to keep monetary policy on hold. The real interest therefore will be on how the RBA responds to one of its key policy settings coming under pressure, following last week’s bond market rout.

February 28, 2021 11:15 PM
Australian flag

As part of the RBA’s ultra-easy settings, it has provided an explicit 0.1% target for the three-year bond yield until at least 2024. Last week, the three-year bond yield traded as high as 0.14%, forcing the RBA to step in to buy $7 billion of bonds. In a follow up effort today, the RBA bought another $4 billion worth of bonds - double its usual size.

While the rise in global yields is a response to continued good news on the economic recovery, the speed of the rise is testing central banks determination to keep front end rates pinned at low levels. A measure designed to foster the continuation of the economic recovery.

As such, the RBA is likely reiterate tomorrow its commitment to the three-year bond yield target of 0.1% and remind the market that it is able to increase the size of its QE program if required.

The language around the AUD may also intensify from this in the February statement “The exchange rate has appreciated and is in the upper end of the range of recent years to a more explicit warning that a continued rise in the AUD would be an unwelcome headwind to the recovery, a scenario that fits the technical picture of the AUD/USD as outlined below.

Learn more about trading FX

In our last update on the AUD/USD here we wrote “This short-term upside rejection has reinforced the importance of resistance at .7810/20 and the need for a break/close above it to re-ignite the uptrend, towards .8000c.”

After briefly reaching the upside target at .8000c last week, the subsequent sharp rejection warns that a medium term high is in place at .8007 and that a correction that may last some weeks is underway.

Ideally this correction will unfold in three waves back towards medium term support .7600/.7550. Should signs of stabilisation then emerge, it would be used as the set up for long AUD/USD trade looking for a rally towards the .8135 double high.

RBA to remind of firepower and need for low rates: AUD/USD

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 1st of March 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation
Related tags: AUD USD Forex RBA

Latest market news

View more
Significant trading volumes on the VIX hints at cycle low: COT report
Today 04:28 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: May 26, 2024
Yesterday 08:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Key inflation data in focus
Yesterday 02:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
May 25, 2024 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Three Reasons the BOJ Won’t Intervene in USD/JPY Again
May 25, 2024 02:00 PM
Gold weekly forecast: Hawkish Fed rates repricing generates asymmetric dovish risks
May 25, 2024 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.