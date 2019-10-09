Pound Volatile With Brexit Rumour Mill In Overdrive

Trade & Fed for the dollar

On the other side of the equation expectations are low for the 13th round of US - Sino trade talk as actions from both sides suggest any truce could be a way off. The FOMC minutes are due later today, however we expect them to play second fiddle to trade talk headlines.



Despite today’s spike, the pair trades below its 50, 100 and 200 SMA, with bearish momentum. Support can be seen at $1.22 prior to $1.2155. A break through here could see the pair drop towards $1.21.

On the upside, resistance can found at $1.2270, $1.2345 before $1.2390.





With three weeks to go until Brexit, the pound is hovering around $1.2200. At these levels there is a sense that Brexit is not going to happen, at lest not yet, regardless of Boris Johnson’s do or die rhetoric. According to Bloomberg a gauge for UK currency market sentiment for the next week is at the highest level for four months – is this because traders are assuming Boris Johnson will be forced to seek an extension?Pound trades will continue to jump from headline to headline.