Peloton To Ride Higher

Peloton has rallied over 50%, it could have further to ride

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 2, 2020 9:20 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
This In the current market downturn, traders are scanning the markets for stocks which are outperforming and riding against the tide. Peloton, is achieving just this. Furthermore, there is a good chance that its strong ride will continue even after the current restriction on movement end.

With the number of people in lock down increasing and the potential length of the imposed lock down’s also being stretched, people are turning to home workouts to keep fit and occupied during these testing times.

This is good news for Peloton, which sells home workout equipment and streamed exercise classes through a subscription service. It also offers, through an app, workouts for people without its exercise equipment. Total downloads of this app have increased 5 fold in March compared to February. According to analysts at Evercore ISI the conversion rate from the app to equipment is just shy of 10%. The Peloton stores in New York and London may be closed, but deliveries to new customers are still being made.

Whilst indications are pointing to blowout quarter thanks to the coronavirus lock down, figures were impressive even before the outbreak despite a lukewarm IPO. In Q2, reported in December 2019, revenue rose +77% to $446.3 million up from $269.9 million. Recent review activity and scores indicate that consumers’ attitudes towards peloton continue to improve despite its hefty price tag.

Peloton for life not just for quarantine
The bikes are expensive at around £1900. If someone invests that amount of money into exercise equipment, the chances are it is because they are looking to continue using the equipment and streaming services going forward after the quarantine ends. The same could be said for the app, if people have tried out home exercising and enjoyed the experience there is a good chance that they may try to continue the habit after the lock down period ends. 

Chart thoughts
After dropping to a low of $17.70 (16th March) the stock has surged over 55% in just two weeks to its current price of $27.96. Far outperforming the Nasdaq, which has gained just 7%.
A meaningful move over its 100 sma (4 hour chart) at $28.50 could see more bulls jump in.


Related tags: Tech Stocks Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
    Circuit board
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
      stocks_09
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
        Circuit board
        Robotics stocks: a guide to trading robotics companies
        By:
        Patrick Foot
        October 18, 2023 12:06 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.