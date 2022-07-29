PayPal earnings preview: Where next for PYPL stock?

in the last 90 days, the company has seen 37 downgrades in its EPS estimates and 0 upgrades!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 29, 2022 5:04 PM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

When will PayPal release earnings?

Paypal will report its results after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 2nd.

PayPal earnings expectations

According to Zack’s, analysts are expecting PayPal to report $0.85 in EPS on $6.76B in revenue.

PayPal earnings preview

In last quarter’s earnings report, PayPal succumbed to the deteriorating macroeconomic environment, cutting its guidance for the full 2022 year and halving its expectations for new account openings (to 10M) on the back of rising inflation, COVID lockdowns in China, and the war in Ukraine. Against that backdrop, traders will be keen for any additional updates to the company’s expected results for insight into whether management thinks the macroeconomic has stabilized and what it might mean for the firm moving forward.

One area of particular interest will in PayPal’s “buy now, pay later” business. The category has seen massive growth in recent years and is well-positioned to capitalize on the current higher-inflation regime as consumers seek to push off paying for purchases for as long as possible. Likewise, the peer-to-peer Venmo application has seen consistent growth (+2.4M new accounts last quarter) and will be a major factor in how traders interpret the company’s results.

Notably, analysts have been revising down their PayPal earnings estimates aggressively of late: in the last 90 days, the company has seen 37 downgrades in its EPS estimates and 0 upgrades! While bulls would obviously prefer the stocks they own to make more money, the impact of all these downgrades is already in the price, setting up a relatively low bar to clear for a better-than-expected earnings report.

Where next for PayPal’s stock price?

As the chart below shows, PayPal has been trending consistently lower beneath its 50-day EMA since Q3 of last year, with each rally to that area meeting selling pressure and stalling out. The stock did find support at its December 2017 lows around $68.50 at the end of last month, forming a small double bottom in the process. Prices have since rallied above their 50-day EMA for the first time this year, hinting that the long-term downtrend may be ending:

CIPYPL07292022

Source: StoneX, TradingView

In the wake of the earnings report, bulls will want to see a sustained break above the June highs near $89.00 to confirm that the established downtrend has ended and open the door for a recovery toward the mid-$90.00s or even back into the triple digits. Meanwhile, a bearish reversal back below the 50-day EMA would mean that the path of least resistance remains to the downside for a potential revisit of the multi-year lows under $70.00.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Earnings season Earnings Paypal Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Yesterday 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Yesterday 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Earnings season articles

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
January 19, 2024 06:24 PM
    multiple currencies
    The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    January 5, 2024 08:17 PM
      apple_04
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 10:24 AM
        channel_03
        Earnings This Week: Apple, AMD and UK oil stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 27, 2023 02:48 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.