NZD USD could awaken from its torpor on RBNZ Chinese data

Markets remain snore-inducingly slow as we move into the latter portion of today’s US session. That said, traders may want to start looking ahead to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 10, 2015 7:44 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Markets remain snore-inducingly slow as we move into the latter portion of today’s US session. That said, traders may want to start looking ahead to some of the noteworthy data on tap in the coming Asian session.

First, shortly after this note goes to press, the RBNZ will release its semi-annual Financial Stability Report. Back at the last release in May, the New Zealand’s central bank keyed in on three major risks to the NZ economy: the housing market, dairy prices, and global financial conditions. Unfortunately, none of these factors have improved notably over the last 180 days, so we would expect a similar focus in today’s release.

The RBNZ has also used this report, and Governor Wheeler’s accompanying press conference, to jawbone the kiwi lower in the past, so traders should be wary of any comments about the currency as well. Looking to the chart, the key areas of support to watch will be the Fibonacci retracements of the mid-September to mid-October rally at .6490 (61.8%) and .6380 (78.6%)

nzdusd11-10-2015 2-37-57 PM

Across the Tasman, Australia’s Westpac bank will release the latest data on AU consumer sentiment. This report covers data from the current month, so it provides a timely view into the psyche of the Australian consumer. Unfortunately, the data tends to be extremely volatile on a month-by-month basis, so it’s impact on markets may be limited, even in the current data-starved environment.

Finally, traders will also get the latest update on the world’s second-largest economy, China. Specifically, China will release its latest industrial production and fixed asset investment data, which are critical reports for the manufacturing-led economy. Expectations are for the former report to tick up to a 5.8% y/y growth rate (from 5.7%) and the latter release to edge down to a 10.2% y/y gain (against 10.3% last month). If the data fails to live up to these still lofty expectations, more weakness is possible in both the Australian and New Zealand dollars, regardless of the domestic data.

 

Related tags: AUD/USD China Fixed asset investment Forex Industrial Production Matt Weller NZDUSD RBNZ

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:28 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 19, 2025 09:43 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.