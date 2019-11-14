NVIDIA refocuses on its game chips

The group aims to shake off Bitcoin-like volatility with rising gaming GPU sales

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 14, 2019 12:08 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The group aims to shake off Bitcoin-like volatility with rising gaming GPU sales

NVIDIA is perhaps the best-known technology company whose fate  appears to be linked to the rise and fall of Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency is down more than 50% from euphoric December 2017 highs, even after rising sharply from late-2018 lows. In turn, NVIDIA shares remain some 30% lower from their October 2018 record high despite a 26% advance off lows in August.

To an extent, NVIDIA’s slump roughly in unison with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies makes a clear point about how much the $55bn maker of specialist chips relies on supplying processing power to coin miners. Demand in that sphere is met by the group’s OEM & IP segment. OEM & IP contributed a modest 6.5% of revenues in NVIDIA’s previous financial year. As such, with revenues down for three straight quarters, albeit exacerbated by imprudently hiked inventories, increasingly aggressive competition in other markets was more to blame. Chiefly, NVIDIA remains a leading provider of the sophisticated chips used for artificial intelligence systems that increasingly operate the world’s data centres. Yet its market share has come under increasing pressure over the last year or so. Advanced Micro Devices and Intel have been deepening inroads into NVIDIA’s server room market as well as its better-known gaming chips business. There will be a stronger focus on NVIDIA's performance in those arenas, when it reports earnings on Thursday night, than on crypto-related sales.

At the same time, the gaming chips business showed sequential growth in Q2 that could soon begin to offset tepid server rooms. The improvement puts guidance in sharp focus: Wall Street expects NVIDIA to back estimates for Q4 sales pointing to about $3.1bn, up almost 40% on the year.

Tariff and trade impacts will also be a concern, whilst a planned acquisition, a chip architecture upgrade and responses to rival AMD processors will all be of interest in the post-earnings conference calls, as well as material distractions for the group in the months ahead. However, with the shares still trading on a higher rating than rivals - almost 31 times estimated current year earnings compared to 22 times for peers - earnings and sales performance still holds key as to whether the stock extends a 55% advance so far this year or curtails it.

Key forecasts

  • Adjusted Q3 EPS forecast: $1.23, down 14%
  • Q3 revenue: £2.91bn, -8.5%
  • Q3 operating profit: 1.053bn, -0.5%
  • Q4 revenue guidance: $3.067bn, +39%

Consensus source: Bloomberg



Related tags: Cryptocurrencies Shares market Tech Stocks Earnings Earnings season China US

Latest market news

View more
Trump Announces Reciprocal Tariffs, USD Tests Support
Today 07:40 PM
USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
Today 07:29 PM
USD/JPY Pulls Back Ahead of Monthly High to Halt Three-Day Rally
Today 05:00 PM
Dow Jones forecast: US stocks hold steady ahead of tariffs announcement
Today 05:00 PM
Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Poised for Breakout on Trump Tariffs
Today 03:58 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite Trump's tariff warning & hotter PPI data
Today 01:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Cryptocurrencies articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin Forecast: Is the Rally Losing its Steam?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
November 15, 2024 08:34 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
      Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
      Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        April 27, 2023 02:08 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.