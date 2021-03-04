Nio 14 post earnings

Disappointing numbers on Monday & a broader sell off in tech stock has pulled Nio -14% this week

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 4, 2021 1:15 PM
Electric vehicle charging
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
 
 Nio trades -14% this week on a broad tech selloff and  after disappointing earnings at the start of the week.

 Nio reported Q4 sales of $1.02 billion slightly ahead $1.01 billion forecast.

However, the adjusted loss came in at -0.14c double the -0.07c that Wall Street expected.

It wasn’t all bad, sales +133% and Nio guided for better than 20,000 deliveries in Q1 2021.

Nio partner JAC Motors is expanding production capacity to facilitate Nio’s sales growth.

However, the automotive semiconductor chip supplies shortage could limit sales in Q1 & 2.

The share price has tanked 40% since the all time high of $67 reached at the start of the year.

The chart reveals a bearish bias with support seen at $37.80 today’s low. A break through this level could see the sell off gain momentum. 

Learn more about the EV market


Related tags: Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
Today 02:07 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Unravels Ahead of Trump
Today 02:04 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Can US stocks continue positive momentum?
Today 01:00 PM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Triangle Breakout?
Today 12:56 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
Today 11:27 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:27 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Circuit board
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
    stocks_09
    Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
      Circuit board
      Robotics stocks: a guide to trading robotics companies
      By:
      Patrick Foot
      October 18, 2023 12:06 PM
        apple_03
        Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        October 11, 2023 02:41 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.