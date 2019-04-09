New trade war front threatens European stocks

The FTSE is under pressure after the US opened a new trade war front, this time against the EU over subsidies for aircraft maker Airbus. The CAC where Airbus is listed is still in positive territory despite a decline in the aircraft maker's shares and some of its major suppliers.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 9, 2019 5:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

New trade war front threatens European stocks

The FTSE is under pressure after the US opened a new trade war front, this time against the EU over subsidies for aircraft maker Airbus. The CAC where Airbus is listed is still in positive territory despite a decline in the aircraft maker's shares and some of its major suppliers.

Pound higher on May bid to delay Brexit deadline

PM Theresa May’s last minute bid to negotiate an extension for Brexit has put the currency market in a cautiously optimistic mode and sterling is nudging higher against both the dollar and the euro. The euro on the other hand is range trading, feeling some pressure from the latest US trade moves but being supported by the likely delay in Brexit.

US looking to levy tariffs on some food and drink makers

Just as the trade war with China was looking as if it was about to come to some resolution the US is set to impose tariffs on a number of European goods in a counter measure to European subsidies. The case is not new; the US has been in litigation with Europe for 14 years, but it is now only a step away from tariffs coming into place, which could happen as soon as this summer, pending a decision from a World Trade Organization arbitrator. Affected companies will include plane part makers, food, clothes and drinks makers including wine and cheese producers.

Debenhams heads for administration

Debenhams appears to be the latest high street retailer heading for administration after the company refused a rescue plan offer from Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley. Ashley’s late night offer to underwrite a GBP200 million rights issue in exchange for becoming CEO has been rejected after an acrimonious battle.

Related tags: Indices Forex Brexit May

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.