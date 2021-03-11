Nasdaq breaks above key resistance

The index is benefiting from a risk on mood thanks in part to better than forecast jobless claims data.
Jobless claims rose by 712k vs 725k expected.
Approval of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package by the House of Representatives yesterday added to the upbeat mood. As did a successful 10 bond sale which saw enough demand to drive yields lower.
The Nasdaq has pushed over a descending trendline dating back to 16th February. A close over this now support around the 13000 mark would be considered a bullish signal.
Bulls could then look towards 13185 the confluence of the 20 & 50 sma on the daily chart.
Failure to hold that support around 13000/ 12975 could see a test of 12725 today’s low and a level which has offered support several times this year.
