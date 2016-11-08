Markets react as Guam s crystal ball suggests Clinton win

Risk has popped higher this afternoon as news that Guam, a territory of the United States, voted overwhelmingly for Clinton. Although Guam does not have any Electoral College votes, it has picked the US Presidential winner every election since 1980.

The markets seem to be banking on history repeating itself:

S&P 500: up 0.77% so far

USDMXN: down 1.25%

USDJPY: up 0.5%, touched 105.00 at one stage.

Fed rate hike expectations for Dec: 86%