Lottomatica IPO: Everything you need to know about Lottomatica

Lottomatica, Italy’s largest sportsbook company, has gone public on the Milan stock exchange. Learn everything we know about the IPO here.

na-ryan-thaxton-stonex-financial-writer-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
April 19, 2023 3:40 PM
Research
na-ryan-thaxton-stonex-financial-writer-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

What do we know about the Lottomatica IPO

Lottomatica debuted on the Milan stock exchange on Wednesday, 3 May. Shares for the Italian sportsbook company opened at €8.50, below the expected price of €9. By the afternoon, the price dropped to €8.20.

Despite opening below its targeted price range, the company considers the IPO successful. The group and its shareholder Apollo Global Management stated before listing that the aim of the IPO is to generate cash to pay off outstanding debt. Lottomatica raised just under €700 million by the time trading closed on Wednesday.

The Italian gambler is still majority owned by private equity company Apollo Global Management (APO.N), which acquired Lottomatica almost two years ago. Joint global coordinators for the listing included Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UniCredit. Bookrunners included Apollo Capital Solutions, Banca Akros, BNP Paribas and Mediobanca.

Turbulence in the banking sector following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has forced some companies to delay IPO plans, as well as the general financial downturn seen over the past two years. However, European equity markets have recovered most of the losses experienced in the stock market sell-off triggered by SVB.

The global IPO market has notably dried after a year of high interest rates and inflation brought about volatility. Before Lottomatica, only two companies have gone public in European markets: Italy’s EuroGroup Laminations market capitalisation has fallen 10% since its listing, and German web-hosting company Ionos has fallen 23%. 

When is Lottomatica’s IPO?

Lottomatica debuted on the Milan stock exchange on Wednesday, 3 May 2023.  

How much is Lottomatica worth?

Lottomatica is now worth €2.26 billion with its infusion of post-IPO cash. This is well below the initial expectation of €4.5 – €5 billion set by analysts in the beginning of 2023 and the more recent target of €2.7 billion set in April.

What is Lottomatica’s business model?

Lottomatica is an Italian gambling company that operates lotteries, sports betting and other gambling games. The company has the largest distributed gambling network in Italy with thousands of gaming halls and online sports betting entrances. It also owns physical gambling machines across the country.

Lottomatica breaks down its business into three arms: online betting, sports betting, and gaming. Online betting products incorporate a number of brands including the recently acquired Betflag on web and mobile apps. Sports betting covers three popular brands Better, GoldBet and Intralot which are all accessible in betting shops and corners. Gaming covers various independent machines installed in public places and competitor gaming halls throughout the country.

The gambling company made its first acquisition as a standalone business in December of 2022 of another online sports betting and casino operator, Betflag. Despite the late acquisition, the deal greatly helped boost operating profits for the year.

How does Lottomatica make money?

Lottomatica makes money through commissions, also known as vigorish or vig. Vig is the amount charged by a sports betting company, similar to the house edge at a casino. The vig is factored into a better’s listed odds and paid out as a surcharge for processing the bet.

Gambling machines and game apps operated by Lottomatica also produce revenue through a traditional house edge. Advertising and partnerships in all Lottomatica’s products also bring in money for the company.

Is Lottomatica profitable?

Yes, Lottomatica is profitable. The company reported a net profit of 73.0 million for the 2022 financial year and an EBITDA of 460.4 million. The period marked the first full year as a standalone company following its acquisition by Apollo from International Gaming Technology (IGT).

This was a significant increase from the previous year’s loss of 57.6 million. The change was bolstered by revenue growth in all three sectors: 93.3% growth in gaming, 17.5% in online betting, and 122.5% in sports betting.

Learn how to read a company’s earnings report.

In a trading update covering January and February of 2023, Lottomatica has stated it expects an EBITDA for the year of about 560 million. In the same two-month report, Lottomatica claimed revenue was up in all three sectors with 12% in gaming, 39% in online betting, and 19% in sports betting.

Lottomatica has announced it will pay dividends from 30% of its adjusted profits.

Who owns Lottomatica?

Lottomatica is owned by Apollo Global Management (APO.N), a US-based private equity firm which acquired Lottomatica from IGT in May 2021 for 950 million.

Who are Lottomatica’s competitors?

Some of Lottomatica’s competitors include British gambling companies operating in the Italian market such as Flutter (FLTRF.L), Entain (ENT.L), Playtech (PTEC.L) and 888 Holding (888.L). Currently these companies all have more global exposure than Lottomatica, but Lottomatica has the largest market share of domestic revenue at 19.6%, according to Statista in March 2023. Sisal, which was bought by Flutter in 2021, is second with 9.44%; Snai, an Italian owned and operated company, is third with 8.05%.

Lottomatica board of directors

Lottomatica’s current board of directors are listed below:

  • Andrea Moneta – Chairman
  • Guglielmo Angelozzi – CEO
  • John Paul Maurice Bowtell – Director
  • Catherine Guillouard – Director
  • Michele Rabà – Director
  • Michael Ian Saffer – Director
  • David Benjamin Sambur – Director
  • Yulia Shakhova – Director
  • Natalia Tsitoura – Director
Related tags: Insights Stocks IPO Italy

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Insights articles

US_flag_G_Washington
What is a tariff and how do they impact markets?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    china_05
    US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      How Have US Elections Impacted the Stock Market?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 16, 2025 06:00 PM
        united_states_05
        Crude Oil US Election Outlook
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        October 21, 2024 02:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.