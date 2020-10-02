Legal Proceedings Brexit talks Pound Volatility

What’s next?

The EU’s 27 national leaders will begin a two-day meeting in Brussels that will also assess progress in the negotiations over a trade agreement, which could be at a critical level.

An update on trade talks is expected later today and could have a significant impact on the viewed probability of a trade deal. At these levels GBP considers a deal still possible. A fall back towards $1.25 could be on the cards should investors become more convinced that a deal won’t be struck.

GBP/USD has just moved higher in early trade on Friday after selling off in the previous session. The pair is looking to hold $1.29. The latest jump has seen it push over its 590 and 100 sma on he 4 hour chart indicating a positive bias in the short term. Longer term while the pair trades below its 200 sma ($1.3030) the outlook is bearish.

Resistance can be seen at $1.2980/$1.30weekly high & key psychological level. On the down side the 100 sma offers support at $1.2850 prior to $1.28 the 50 sma.

The Pound experienced elevated volatility in the previous session on Brexit headlines. GBP slipped 0.6% vs EUR & USD on a report in Reuters that the two sides had been unable to close the gap in differences. It then soared 1% on reported optimism from the UK camp over trade talks, before falling 0.2% when EU officials said that the optimism as unfounded.GBP’s one-week implied volatility to the highest since mid-September. This makes it one of the most volatile G10 currencies after Norway’s Krone.What’s clear is that the Pound is once again a barometer to Brexit trade talk after being dominated by Covid for the past 6 months. GBP stands ready to react to Brexit headlines as the British government’s self-imposed deadline draws into focus. Brexit volatility could well rise as we draw closer to the mid October.