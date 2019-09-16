Keppel Corp may see a further push up supported by higher oil prices

Keppel Corp further potential upside movement within a range configuration.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2019 12:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Keppel Corp (SGX: BN4)



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 6.12

Pivot (key support): 6.00

Resistance: 6.47/58

Next support: 5.67

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bullish bias for Keppel Corp, a Singapore based conglomerate that has a significant business in the offshore and marine industry that tends to be impacted by the movement of oil prices. Also, Keppel Corp is also an index component stock of the FTSE Straits Times Index, the benchmark index for the Singapore stock market.

Key medium-term pivotal support will be at 6.00 for a potential push up to target the medium-term range resistance of 6.47/58 (upper limit of the “Descending Triangle). However, a break with a daily close below 6.00 negates the medium-term bullish tone for a slide back to retest the major range support of 5.67.

Key elements

  • Since Feb 2016, the share price movement of Keppel Corp has been moving in lock-step; a direct/positive correlation with the price movement of WTI Crude. Since end of Dec 2018, WTI Crude has started to stabilise and Keppel Corp has managed to recover some “lost grounds” from a 12-month downtrend since Jan 2018.
  • WTI Crude has continued to remain firm above 50.75 key medium-term support reinforced by a temporary “supply shock” from a disruption on Saudi Arabia oil pipelines due to last weekend drone attacks on the pipelines by Iranian forces as claimed by U.S. and Saudi Arabia.   
  • Since its 26 Dec 2018 low, Keppel Corp has evolved into a major “Descending Triangle” range configuration with positive medium-term momentum as indicated by the daily RSI oscillator.
  • Elliot Wave/fractal analysis suggests the current push up from 29 Aug 2019 low of 5.67 is likely the intermediate degree wave c “push up” move of a typical 5-wave structure (a, b, c, d & e) of a triangle range configuration.
  • The significant resistance zone of 6.47/58 is defined by the upper limit of the “Descending Triangle”, former swing lows of 09/22 Jul 2019 and 0.618 Fibonacci expansion of the previous push up from 26 Dec 2018 low to 24 Apr 2019 high projected from 29 Aug 2019 low.  

  Charts are from eSignal 



Related tags: Crude Oil Shares market

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.