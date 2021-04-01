Is copper providing a clue for the AUDUSD

At the start of the year, US Dollar bulls were few and far between. However, after a strong rally during the first quarter, many forecasters have revised their expectations to cater for continued US dollar strength.

April 1, 2021 1:55 AM
Board of currencies

The AUD/USD is but one currency where the US dollar strength has caught the market on the wrong foot. After trading above .8000c six weeks ago. its fall from grace continued today resulting in a retest of the recent low near .7560.

The cause of today’s AUD/USD weakness, softer than expected economic data both here in Australia and China as noted below.

  • The February AU trade surplus fell to $7.53bn from $9.6bn in January as imports surged by 5.2%, but exports fell by 1.3%.
  • AU Home loans were weaker than expected falling -0.4% in February. Likely a breather after reaching a record high in January.
  • China Caixin Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell to 50.6 in March 2021 from 50.9 in February, missing market expectations of 51.3. This was the lowest reading since April 2020.

While I agree with revised forecasts for stronger US dollar in 2021 against traditional low yielders such as the JPY and the CHF, I wouldn’t be giving up on a Q2 revival in the AUD/USD for the following reasons.

Learn more about trading FX

Technically, the decline in the AUD/USD has unfolded in a corrective/countertrend manner and largely in line with the last update we provided in the AUD/USD here.

The ideal target for the AUD/USD pullback remains wave equality near .7470. However, it is worth noting that following last week’s break of the .7622 low, the minimum requirement for the correction has now been met and should the AUDUSD recover above .7720ish it would warn that a base is in place.

Is copper providing a clue for the AUDUSD

The second reason is the overnight news that copper production in Chile, the world’s largest producer fell in February, to the lowest level in 2 years.

Learn more about trading commodities here

Copper and the AUD/USD are positively correlated. As can be seen on the chart below, the correction in copper is approaching the end of a contracting triangle, which is typically resolved in favour of the bulls.

Is copper providing a clue for the AUDUSD Copper

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 1st of April 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation


Related tags: AUD USD Forex Forex Copper

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Can Bitcoin and Ether Break Overhead Resistance? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 13 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
July 12, 2024 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
July 12, 2024 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
July 12, 2024 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
July 11, 2024 11:31 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.