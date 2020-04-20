IBEX 35 rebound fades

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez would seek to continue the state of emergency, aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic, until 9 May.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 20, 2020 8:01 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

IBEX 35 rebound fades

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez would seek to continue the state of emergency, aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic, until 9 May - but added the total confinement of young people will be relaxed slightly from 27 April.

Spain suggests a recovery fund of around €1.5 trillion financed through perpetual EU debt to face the Covid-19 crisis. This proposition would not imply legal modifications. German chancellor Angela Merkel has already said that she will not accept any kind of “coronabonds”. The next European Union summit will be held on Thursday. 
With nearly 200,000 cases, Spain is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. 

From a technical perspective, the IBEX 35 index struck against its upper Bollinger boundary on a daily chart and is capped by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the former down leg. The price index is now challenging its 20-day simple moving average. A simple ABC correction chart pattern would drive prices down towards the horizontal support at 6420 and 6090.

Only a break above 7440 would invalidate the bearish view and would call for a recovery towards 8000.  

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Indices Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil outlook: WTI plunges on Gaza ceasefire news, China concerns
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Downtrend to Extend to New 2024 Lows?
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Gold Forecast: Bond yields and geopolitics on the radar as traders’ eye fresh highs
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
February 2, 2024 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
February 2, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 1, 2024 04:30 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: AI optimism takes a hit ahead of FOMC
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 31, 2024 11:30 AM
      stocks_06
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 30, 2024 06:29 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.