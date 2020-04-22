Heineken profit falls

Heineken, a brewing company, announced that 1Q net income slumped 68.6% on year to 94 million euros and beer volume fell 2.1% organically.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 22, 2020 4:22 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Heineken profit falls – key resistance at 80.7E

Heineken, a brewing company, announced that 1Q net income slumped 68.6% on year to 94 million euros and beer volume fell 2.1% organically. The company stated: "The initial impact of the Covid-19 crisis is visible in the volume performance of this quarter and is expected to worsen in the second quarter of 2020. The second half of the year is also expected to be impacted, as lockdowns may be lifted but the impact on the economy is likely to remain. Heineken will deviate from its dividend policy and will not pay an interim dividend following its half year results in August 2020."

From a chartist point of view, the stock price has landed on a horizontal support near 68E and is posting a rebound. The danger is not yet over as prices are approaching from the upper end of a short term consolidation range near 79.5E. Former bearish gap plays a resistance role at 80.7E. In addition, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is capped by a declining trend line. The 50-Day simple moving average currently at 83.9 is heading downward. 

As long as 80.7E is resistance, the bias remains bearish. A new down move is likely towards the lower end of the trading range at 68E. 

Alternatively, a break above 80.7E would deliver a bullish signal and would call for a rise towards 90E (overlap).

Source : GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Earnings Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Earnings articles

banks_05
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 11, 2025 02:00 AM
    Circuit board
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
      stocks_04
      Weekly Equities Forecast: Netflix, Goldman Sachs & ASML
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      October 12, 2024 02:00 AM
        Stock exchange building fascia
        Equities weekly forecast: Broadcom, Dollar Tree, Berkeley Group
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        August 31, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.