Hang Seng Index: Gap Up and Breaks Above an Important Declining Trend Line
The Hang Seng Index rebounds around 9% from September low, while China's Shanghai Composite Index bounces 3%. It suggests that the short term momentum of the Hong Kong market is stronger than the China's market.
On the economic front, Caixin China Service PMI rose to 56.8 in October (55.0 expected) from 54.8 in September. Key findings included: "Business activity expands at second-steepest rate since August 2010 (...) Total new order growth accelerates despite further dip in export sales (...) Business confidence improves to highest level since April 2012." Besides, China President Xi Jinping said China would be able to double the GDP by 2035.
On a daily chart, the Hang Seng Index opened a second gap and broke above a declining trend line drawn from 2020 top, suggesting a strong bullish reversal signal. The RSI also broke above a falling trend line drawn from July.
Bullish readers could put the nearest support level at 24500 (the gap occurred on November 3), while the resistance levels would be located at 25850 and 26780.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
On the economic front, Caixin China Service PMI rose to 56.8 in October (55.0 expected) from 54.8 in September. Key findings included: "Business activity expands at second-steepest rate since August 2010 (...) Total new order growth accelerates despite further dip in export sales (...) Business confidence improves to highest level since April 2012." Besides, China President Xi Jinping said China would be able to double the GDP by 2035.
On a daily chart, the Hang Seng Index opened a second gap and broke above a declining trend line drawn from 2020 top, suggesting a strong bullish reversal signal. The RSI also broke above a falling trend line drawn from July.
Bullish readers could put the nearest support level at 24500 (the gap occurred on November 3), while the resistance levels would be located at 25850 and 26780.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Today 02:00 PM
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Indices articles
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM