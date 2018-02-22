Global selloff in equities resumes

The FTSE has opened down over 1% lower as the global sell off it equities resumes following hints from the Fed that interest rate could rise faster than expected.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 22, 2018 5:26 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE has opened down over 1% lower as the global sell off it equities resumes following hints from the Fed that interest rate could rise faster than expected. 

The keenly awaited FOMC minutes released last night, provided the market with two key points. Firstly, thanks to global growth, the expected impact of the US tax bill and supportive financials markets, the Fed had upped its growth expectations for the US. 

This would mean that a faster pace of rate rises could be on the cards. However, the second interesting point is that some Fed member still believe that inflation could undershoot the 2% target. The mixed message saw a whipsaw reaction from the market. 

The Dow initially jumped higher and the dollar lower as market focused on the potentially over undershooting inflation. However, the bond market quickly grabbed onto the fact that the Fed could tighten monetary policy faster than previously anticipated. 

Bond yields shot to a fresh 4 year high of 2.94% sending jitters through the stocks markets, which saw the Dow reverse some 300 points to end 166 points lower and the dollar bounce higher breaking through the important psychological level of 90.00. 

Barclays rallies 5% despite £1.9 billion net loss  

Barclays brought some positivity to an otherwise sea of red on the FTSE. The bank reported a 10% increase in pre-tax profit, however its bottom line sank into the red following a a one off charge relating to US tax reform and a big hit after selling its African operation. 

Net loss totalled £1.9 billion, down from a net profit of $1.6 billion in 2016. Despite the loss Barclays share price was trading over 5% higher, as investors focused on the banks intention to return to paying dividends and returning capital through share buyback in the future. 

ECB minutes to drive EUR/USD back towards $1.24? 

Today the minutes from ECB will be in focus. The ECB will be releasing minutes at 12:30GMT from the January meeting. If we think back to the minutes from the December meeting, the ECB surprised the markets by a more hawkish tone. 

The December minutes indicated that the ECB could relook at its forward guidance in early 2018 which encourage market participants to believe a rate rise could be on the cards sooner rather than later. Today investors will be watching closely to see if the ECB policy makers have focused more closely on this potential policy shift. 

If this is the case again then a more hawkish ECB could lead to the EUR/USD strengthening and trimming some of its recent losses. Going into the release the EUR/USD remains pressured by a stronger dollar sub $1.23. 

A more hawkish tone could see the pair make a fresh attempt to break above $1.23 before moving higher to resistance in the region of $1.2335 before targeting $1.24. On the downside a less hawkish ECB could set EUR/USD towards a target of $1.22.

Related tags: Barclays Sterling Shares market Euro UK 100 USD EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Barclays articles

tesla_03
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Lloyds & Barclays earnings preview
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 21, 2024 04:00 AM
    GBP/USD forecast, FTSE forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 27, 2023 07:54 AM
      £20 Pound notes scattered around
      FTSE 100: Q1 banks earnings preview
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 26, 2023 06:36 AM
        Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
        UK bank stocks in 2023: Where next for Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays and HSBC?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        February 22, 2023 02:59 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.