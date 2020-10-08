German Trade Balance below expectations

The German Federal Statistical Office has posted August trade balance at 12.8 billion euros surplus, below 16 billion euros surplus expected.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 8, 2020 7:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

German Trade Balance below expectations

The German Federal Statistical Office has posted August trade balance at 12.8 billion euros surplus, below 16 billion euros surplus expected. Yesterday, Germany's industrial production declined 0.2% on month in August, well below +1.5% expected.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD stands below a former rising trend line and stands below its 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for a new weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.1850. The nearest threshold would be set at September bottom at 1.1610 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.1500.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: EUR Forex Forex

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil forecast: WTI holds key support after sharp sell-off
Today 06:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after weak ADP payrolls boost rate cut expectations
Today 01:20 PM
EURUSD Outlook: ECB Rate Cut vs U.S. Macro Developments
Today 01:19 PM
USD/CAD forecast: Investors eye BOC and ISM PMI ahead of NFP
Today 10:55 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:20 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CAD implied volatility perks up, BOC and ISM up next
Today 05:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

EURUSD Outlook: FOMC Minutes and Flash PMI on the Horizon
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
May 20, 2024 03:36 PM
    EURUSD Forecast: Charts Gear up for U.S. CPI Volatility Week
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    May 14, 2024 04:44 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD forecast: Divergent interest rate outlook, geopolitics deliver potent bearish mix
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 13, 2024 08:00 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD struggled last week when it was given an invitation to rally
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 25, 2024 02:55 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.