GBPUSD stuck between a rock and a hard place

On this day of last week, the pound had rallied by a cool 300 pips against the US dollar as investors welcomed news of a snap election in the UK, announced by UK Prime Minister Theresa May. Market participants apparently came to the conclusion that Theresa May will have a stronger mandate to secure the UK’s EU exit from the EU as she will be able to push back hard deadlines for a trade deal until the next election in 2022, assuming she wins this one. But after that sharp rally, the GBP/USD’s ranges have contracted sharply.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 25, 2017 9:59 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

On this day of last week, the pound had rallied by a cool 300 pips against the US dollar as investors welcomed news of a snap election in the UK, announced by UK Prime Minister Theresa May. Market participants apparently came to the conclusion that Theresa May will have a stronger mandate to secure the UK’s EU exit from the EU as she will be able to push back hard deadlines for a trade deal until the next election in 2022, assuming she wins this one. But after that sharp rally, the GBP/USD’s ranges have contracted sharply. In part, this has been due to the lack of any fresh fundamental stimulus from both the UK and US, with the next key data being GDP form both nations, released on Friday of this week. But investors have also been making a more sober assessment of the situation as they know full well that in reality things might turn out differently post-election, as US investors are starting to find out with regards to Donald Trump. Clearly, Brexit-related uncertainty will remain in place for a while yet. After all, we still don’t know, for example, what type of a trade deal the UK will get from the EU. Thus, it can be argued that last Tuesday’s upsurge in the pound may have been a bit of an overreaction.

Still, in the short-term, the fact that the GBP/USD has managed to hold its own relatively well so far in the month cannot be ignored. Clearly if last Tuesday’s rally was an overreaction then the market should have corrected itself by now? Lots of questions remain. Speculators may therefore be better off trading short-term levels until the cable makes a more decisive move outside of its current ranges.

Indeed, as the daily chart shows, below, the GBP/USD is basically stuck between a rock and a hard place. Resistance is provided by 1.2866-1.2920, the last support range prior to the drop that eventually led to the flash crash. Support, meanwhile, has been provided by 1.2770, the top of the prior resistance range. The eventual breakout outside of this 1.2770-1.2920 range could lead to sizeable moves in the direction of the breakout (unless it is a false move, which is another story). If the support level gives way, then price may initially drop to the next reference points at 1.2705 followed by 1.2595-1.2620, levels which were formerly resistance. Meanwhile if the resistance gives way then the cable may initially rise towards 1.30, the next psychologically-important level, before deciding on its next move.

Related tags: United Kingdom Forex GBP/USD Brexit Australia Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest United Kingdom articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
By:
Matt Simpson
March 5, 2024 04:36 AM
    FTSE futures: what are they and how can I trade them?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    July 19, 2021 06:35 AM
      The UK departs Coronavirus BoE
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 31, 2020 07:49 AM
        Markets demand tighter ECB monetary conditions
        By:
        Global author
        May 23, 2017 09:42 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.