GBPUSD shrugs off weak UK GDP at its peril

The pound's initial reaction to the data was understandably negative, but surprisingly the currency quickly bounced back and hit a fresh high against the US dollar. It remains to be seen however whether the cable will be able to hold onto its gains ahead of and after the US GDP report, which comes out in the afternoon. But at the time of this writing, the cable was near the day’s high around 1.2950.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 28, 2017 7:09 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The GBP/USD was the obvious choice for traders today ahead of growth figures from both sides of the pond. The cable started the day firm even though economists' expectations were downbeat about the UK growth prospects. Indeed, GDP actually came out weaker than expected at +0.3% quarter-over-quarter and 2.1% year-over-year. Growth was held back by the dominant services sector where output rose just 0.3%, the weakest performance since Q1 2015. The pound's initial reaction to the data was understandably negative, but surprisingly the currency quickly bounced back and hit a fresh high against the US dollar. It remains to be seen however whether the cable will be able to hold onto its gains ahead of and after the US GDP report, which comes out in the afternoon. But at the time of this writing, the cable was near the day’s high around 1.2950.

To be fair, today's weak growth from the UK figures were hardly surprising. After all, most of leading economic indicators had been weaker throughout Q1 as households and businesses prepared for the start of the Brexit process. Brexit-related concerns may undermine confidence in the coming quarters, which could ultimately weigh on growth. Indeed, house prices have already started to ease back as landlords worry about the prospects of weaker demand due to a fall in net immigration as a result of Brexit.

Consequently, the pound's bullish days could be numbered, especially against currencies where the central bank is more hawkish than the Bank of England. With the Fed still on course to raise rates further this year, the GBP/USD’s current rally does look suspicious to me. However, you can’t argue with the market regardless of my fundamental views. I will therefore put my bearish views on the back burner until price shows a clear reversal sign. But I do feel we are nearing the turning point.

In the afternoon, the focus will turn to the US and we will find out how the world's largest economy fared in Q1. Analyst expectations suggest growth had moderated to 1.3% in Q1 on an annualised format. If correct, this would represent a noticeable slowdown from Q4, when the economy had grown 2.1% per cent. In the event the US economy fared better than expectations then we may see a comeback by the dollar in the afternoon.

Meanwhile from a technical perspective, there is no argument about who is in control of the current trend. The bears will need to remain patient with the cable having recently broken out of its long-term consolidation range to the upside. So, until and unless we see a distinct reversal price pattern and/or a key support level gives way, the path of least resistance remains to the upside. There are several levels of support to keep an eye on now, starting at 1.2900/20 area, followed by 1.2860 and then 1.2770. The latter is the most important for it marks the top of the prior long-term resistance range. If this level were to give way at some point then we could see an eventual drop towards the 200-day moving average and next line of support around 1.2600.

On the upside, the next area of resistance is seen around the 1.30 handle. With the RSI being at ‘overbought’ levels of above 70, we are on the lookout for a reversal pattern around these levels. However, the RSI can remain overbought for a long time, and this alone should not be viewed as a “sell” signal. If the 1.30 handle fails to hold down the cable then there is really little further resistance until the 1.33 area.

Related tags: United Kingdom Brexit Forex GDP GBP/USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest United Kingdom articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
By:
Matt Simpson
March 5, 2024 04:36 AM
    FTSE futures: what are they and how can I trade them?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    July 19, 2021 06:35 AM
      The UK departs Coronavirus BoE
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 31, 2020 07:49 AM
        Markets demand tighter ECB monetary conditions
        By:
        Global author
        May 23, 2017 09:42 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.