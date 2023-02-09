GBP/USD rallies to the mid-1.21s, despite big bets on a 6% Fed rate

One trader amassed a large position in options that would make $135 million if the central bank keeps tightening until September!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 9, 2023 4:07 PM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

  • Traders are now betting on a higher peak interest rate from the Federal Reserve due to strong January employment data and recent comments from Fed officials.
  • Options trades show some investors are anticipating a peak rate of 6%, nearly a full percentage point higher than the current consensus.
  • Despite the shift in sentiment, overnight index swaps (OIS) still predict easing later this year, with the Fed's benchmark peaking at 5.17% in July.

What a difference a week makes!

After a series of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers and strong economic readings, traders are now betting on a higher benchmark rate, with several big wagers on the rate reaching as high as 6%, nearly a full percentage point higher than the current consensus, popping up in interest-rate options this week.

Previously, it was widely believed that the Fed was near the end of its tightening cycle after raising rates eight times in the past year, and that rates were already high enough to cause a recession that would require the central bank to reverse course this year. However, the strong January employment data, released last Friday, and recent comments by Fed officials have challenged this consensus.

According to Bloomberg, one trader amassed a large position in options that would make $135 million if the central bank keeps tightening until September, with buying of the same structure continuing Wednesday, alongside similar bets expressed in different ways. This marks a sharp turnaround from the big theme in the market last week, where traders increased bets on sharp rate cuts in the second half of 2023.

Overnight index swaps are still priced for easing later this year, but not nearly to the same extent as last week. Investors are now looking ahead to what the new interest-rate projections, to be published after the next policy meeting in March, may show, given that markets are now aligned with the last set of projections published in December.

Despite the recent shift in sentiment, the Federal Reserve is still expected to proceed with caution. New York Fed President John Williams stated during a Wall Street Journal event that the December outlook "still seems a very reasonable view of what we'll need to do this year." The final outcome will depend on inflation data to be released between now and the next policy meeting, highlighted by next week’s highly anticipated CPI report.

Traders' reactions to the Federal Reserve's policy are like a weathervane, constantly shifting to align with the latest economic data and official statements. Just like how a weathervane swings to indicate the direction of the wind, traders adjust their positions to reflect the current state of the economy and the future outlook.

In the current environment, the winds of economic data and Fed comments are shifting day by day, swinging that proverbial weathervane wildly and elevating market volatility.

Technical view: GBP/USD

Despite the recent shifts toward higher interest rate expectations from the Fed, pound sterling is gaining ground against its cross-Atlantic rival. As the chart below shows, GBP/USD is rallying to the mid-1.2100s today to recapture its 50- and 200-day EMAs.

From a technical perspective, the pair continues to put in higher lows, though strong previous resistance looms up at 1.2450. The short-term technical bias remains to the topside, though longer-term traders may want to wait for a confirmed breakout above 1.2450 to signal the uptrend that started in late September could extend above 1.2700.

A reversal below this week’s low at 1.1960 would shift the near-term bias in favor of the bears for a continuation toward the year-to-date lows in the lower-1.1800s

CIGBPUSD02092023

Source: StoneX, TradingView

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: GBP USD Technical Analysis Fed monetary policy

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.