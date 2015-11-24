GBP AUD Why this week s price action may set the tone for the rest of the year

US traders are eagerly counting down the hours until the much-awaited Thanksgiving holiday, but our readers should is still a busy economic calendar between now […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 24, 2015 8:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US traders are eagerly counting down the hours until the much-awaited Thanksgiving holiday, but our readers should is still a busy economic calendar between now and Wednesday afternoon, as well as a couple of noteworthy economic releases on Thursday and Friday.

Key economic data remaining this week (all times GMT):

  • Today: BOJ monetary policy meeting minutes (11:50 GMT)
  • Wednesday: AU construction work done (0:30), Speech by RBA Assistant Governor Debelle (10:20), UK Autumn forecast statement (12:30), US durable goods, unemployment claims, core PCE, personal income and personal spending (13:30), US new home sales (15:00), NZ trade balance (21:45)
  • Thursday: AU private capital expenditures (0:30), JP household spending and Tokyo CPI (23:30)
  • Friday: UK Q3 GDP second estimate (9:30)

Beyond tomorrow morning’s onslaught of US economic data, the other areas of note over the rest of the week will be the UK and Australia, so we wanted to take a look at the GBP/AUD cross.

On a technical basis, GBP/AUD has carved out a potential head-and-shoulders pattern over the last four months. For the uninitiated, this classic price action pattern shows a shift from an uptrend (higher highs and higher lows) to a downtrend (lower lows and lower highs) and is typically seen at major tops in the chart.

The head-and-shoulders pattern would only be confirmed by a break below the neckline, which in this case comes at 2.0850, conveniently close to the current market price. Therefore, the price action over the rest of the week may set the tone for what to expect from GBP/AUD over the rest of the year.

If we see a confirmed break below 2.0850 support (which the downward trending MACD suggests), GBP/AUD could well fall to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the entire September 2014-August 2015 rally at 2.0420 next. In fact, the measured move objective of the head-and-shoulders pattern would be well below the 2.00 handle. That said, if buyers are able to step in to defend the 2.0850 level, a bounce toward the 2.12-14 zone would be more likely.

GBPAUDDAILY11-24-2015 1-39-42 PM

Related tags: Forex GBP/AUD Head-and-Shoulders Matt Weller UK GDP

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.