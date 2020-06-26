FTSE moves gingerly higher

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 26, 2020 6:04 AM
0 views
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

London shares started the day’s trading higher but a dip in the share value of grocery groups, fashion chains, banks and  property firms capped the FTSE’s progress.

A mixture of service sector companies is lifting the index but the rally feels like a house of cards. Although many analysts point to the early reopening in Texas and Florida as the main culprits of the current record rise in cases in those two states, which no doubt they are, the excitement of some citizens after being cooped up indoors for a few months is something that is being faced in every region that is reopening, including the UK. Pictures of busy UK beaches during the current heatwave are fanning concerns over a second wave and some cautiousness.

But for all the enthusiastic sun-bathers there are also the more cautious consumers. As UK pubs and bars start wiping off the dust ahead of the reopening next weekend owners worry that the consumer will remain fearful and come only in small numbers, not only because of health precautions but also the hassle that will be involved including leaving contact details and records of customer visits.

Owners like pub and hotel group Marston’s, which dipped more than 6% in early trade, are bracing themselves for a smaller number of visitors and potentially for the closure of some of the least popular pubs. Major pub group JD Wetherspoon’s share price is holding up better as it is the only chain that has committed to opening all of its venues in July.

The cost of the pandemic to retail businesses is continuing to show every day.  UK shopping centre owner Intu is heading into administration after it failed to agree on a debt deal; shares are trading down 48% this morning.

So far, services and support companies are holding up best, notably Rentokil, Smiths Group and Smurfit Kappa.

Related tags: FTSE 100

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Today 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Today 12:37 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
Today 12:02 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
Today 09:50 AM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 08:00 AM
Gold, DAX Forecast: Two Trade to Watch
Today 07:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:15 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Vodafone shares rise on sales beat – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 24, 2023 07:11 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 21, 2023 07:10 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.