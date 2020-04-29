FTSE higher on mixed corporate news higher WTI prices

Mixed corporate news, a gradual reopening of more US states and countries across Europe and a 14% jump in WTI prices helped the FTSE open higher Wednesday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 29, 2020 6:20 AM
Close-up of stock market board
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Mixed corporate news, a gradual reopening of more US states and countries across Europe and a 14% jump in WTI prices helped the FTSE open higher Wednesday. The day ahead will be one of the busiest for the US reporting season with Facebook, Tesla and Boeing all turning in their numbers.

Volatile trading helps offset bank loan losses

Following in the steps of other major European banks Barclays has announced a sharp increase in provisions for bad loans as it braces for a slew of retail and corporate defaults. Worryingly, first-quarter credit impairment charges rocketed up to £2.1bn, far above the £920m pegged by analysts. However, the bank still reported a profit of £605m as a massive increase in its trading revenue made up for some of the corona-induced losses.

A move by British Airways parent IAG showed a major weakness in the government-planned support scheme for businesses. Though there is significant cash available to help businesses hit by coronavirus to keep staff in the short term, the government may not be able to continue financing those firms for as long as it will take for them to recover. IAG is about to cut 12,000 jobs, after it already furloughed 22,000 staff earlier in April, arguing that the industry will take years rather than months to recover. Shares in IAG dropped 3.6% Wednesday bringing the total decline for this year to 65%.

WTI shoots up, Brent crude notches slightly higher

In what looks like a speculative move ahead of the release of the US stock data later Wednesday, WTI prices shot up over 14% to nearly $14/bbl overnight. Investors’ mood has been boosted by the much faster lifting of the lockdowns across the US states which was initially expected to take at least another two weeks rather than days after the White House published its guidelines for reopening. Brent crude is also notching higher but at a far less dramatic pace, although a similar process is taking place across Europe.
Related tags: Oil Indices

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
Yesterday 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
Yesterday 01:48 PM
EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
Yesterday 10:28 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:33 AM
EUR/USD looks dazed and confused ahead of Ifo, ECB: European open
Yesterday 04:49 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 09:38 AM
    USA flag
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 01:48 PM
      Congress building
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX hits fresh record highs as Netflix soars
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 24, 2024 01:41 PM
        USA flag
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA eases from a record high, earnings are in focus
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 23, 2024 02:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.