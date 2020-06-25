FTSE dips then heads higher

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 25, 2020 7:17 AM
0 views
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
A record increase in the number of cases in the US is spooking the markets and causing a dip in the FTSE. However, after the initial decline London stocks are beginning to claw their way higher, particularly defensive assets like utilities and manufacturing firms. Trading and investment firms are also making leaps this morning.

One positive among the gloomy global corona news is that the World Health Organization has declared the spread in Western Europe under control, despite a few localized outbreaks in Germany. There is a fresh increase in the number of cases in Eastern Europe as these countries opened their international borders earlier than Germany and France, but the increase here is from a fairly low base, where the number of cases was  just a fraction of those in the UK, Italy and France.

The unusually hot British summer has not been good news for all and has caused water utilities concerns over the declining level of water in reservoirs. United Utilities, which has started issuing warnings to customers about water usage, lost more than 4% in early trade.

EasyJet, recently relegated out of the FTSE 100, has lost over 5% in early trade, being still sold off a day after reporting a significant loss in the first half of the year. Although the company managed to shore up its finances with a $520 million share placing, this wasn’t enough to lift the shares out of a slump.

US petroleum stocks driving oil price


Oil prices are still sliding, continuing the trend of the last two days because key US petroleum stocks have risen rather than fallen this week. US jobless data due out later today will also be a proxy indicator for what to expect in terms of demand in the US.
Related tags: FTSE 100

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Yesterday 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Yesterday 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Yesterday 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Yesterday 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Yesterday 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Yesterday 12:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 07:10 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 20, 2023 07:07 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Ocado shares jump on surprise positive Ebitda – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 18, 2023 07:17 AM
        FTSE 100 analysis: Blue-chips hit by soft China GDP data – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 17, 2023 07:17 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.