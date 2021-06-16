FOMC Recap Hawkish dot plot flummoxes Fedwatchers

The median FOMC policymaker now expects two interest rate hikes by the end of 2023, up from zero in the last meeting!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 16, 2021 4:08 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

FOMC Recap: Hawkish dot plot flummoxes Fedwatchers

As we noted in our FOMC Preview report, there was never really any question that the Fed would leave monetary policy unchanged at its today’s meeting, so traders quickly skimmed past the steady 0.00%-0.25% interest rate and ongoing asset purchases to the more impactful aspects of the release:

1) Monetary policy statement

In terms of the official monetary policy statement, there was little in the way of market-moving updates. The only tweak was that the central bank acknowledged that “progress on vaccinations has reduced the spread of COVID-19…but risks to the economic outlook remain.” On balance though, this was merely an acknowledgement of publicly-available information, and the lack of hints about tapering asset purchases any time soon removed one potential hawkish surprise.

2) Summary of Economic Projections

For those who dug into the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) however, there was a pretty big hawkish surprise: The median FOMC policymaker now expects two interest rate hikes by the end of 2023, up from zero in the last meeting. Perhaps even more significantly, 7 (of the 17) policymakers now expect at least one interest rate increase by the end of next year.

At the margin, the central bank’s other economic projections support this hawkish shift. The median Fed member revised down their projections for the 2022 unemployment rate (to 3.8%), while simultaneously revising up their projections for 2021 and 2023 growth (to 7.0% and 2.4% respectively), as well as 2021 and 2022 core inflation (to 3.0% and 2.1% respectively). In other words, the Fed believes the US economy will more quickly approach its dual mandate of inflation averaging 2% and maximum sustainable employment, so Jerome Powell and Company expect to normalize policy more quickly than before.

Chart highlighting potential interest rate hikes from end of 2022 and 2023. Published in June 2021

Source: FOMC, StoneX

3) Chairman Powell’s press conference

As usual, it fell on Chairman Powell to “talk down” the market’s initial reaction to the interest rate forecasts. And while he did his usual shtick about the projections “not reflecting a committee decision or plan,” he also repeatedly emphasized the potential for ongoing strength in the labor market.

Highlights from Powell’s speech (as of writing at 3:00ET):

  • REACHING STANDARD OF FURTHER PROGRESS `STILL A WAYS OFF'
  • PROJECTIONS DO NOT REPRESENT A COMMITTEE DECISION
  • POWELL: DOTS TO BE TAKEN `WITH A BIG GRAIN OF SALT'
  • INFLATION HAS INCREASED NOTABLY IN RECENT MONTHS
  • BOTTLENECKS MAY AFFECT SUPPLY, AND THEREFORE INFLATION
  • MAY SAY MORE ON TAPER TIMING AS WE SEE MORE DATA

Market reaction

The early market reaction showed that traders were caught off-guard by the hawkish shift in the Fed’s interest rate projections, with major stock indices selling off, the US dollar catching a bid, and gold shedding a quick 25 points. As we go to press, Chairman Powell’s press conference is doing little to dissuade the market of its initial hawkish interpretation of the statement and economic projections.

Perhaps the most interesting move is taking place in the bond market, where yields on the 2-year Treasury bond have ticked up 4bps to 0.20% while the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond surged over 10bps to 1.58%. With the world’s so-called “smartest market” expecting a quicker and more aggressive liftoff in interest rates, the fallout from this Fed meeting could continue to drive all markets in the days and weeks to come.

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Fed FOMC Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.