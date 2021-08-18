FOMC minutes Most Fed members see taper this year but several still dont

As it turns out, the minutes only emphasized the central bankers’ uncertainty about the path of the economy and monetary policy heading into 2022...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 18, 2021 3:34 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

FOMC minutes: “Most” Fed members see taper this year…but “several” still don’t

Coming just a week before the highly-anticipated Jackson Hole Symposium and three weeks (and another strong NFP report) after the most recent FOMC meeting, today’s FOMC minutes always ran the risk of being dated and stale. Still, with the world’s most important central bank on the verge of a significant policy shift, with apparent disagreements within the committee, traders are always keen for more information as they calibrate their expectations for tapering and (eventual) interest rate liftoff.

As it turns out, the minutes only emphasized the central bankers’ uncertainty about the path of the economy and monetary policy heading into 2022. Highlights from the minutes follow:

  • “…[M]ost participants noted that, provided that the economy were to evolve broadly as they anticipated, they judged that it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year…”
  •  “Several others indicated, however, that a reduction in the pace of asset purchases was more likely to become appropriate early next year”
  • “Participants agreed that the Committee would provide advance notice before making changes to its balance sheet policy”
  • “Participants felt that the recent price readings were likely temporary”
  • “A few participants expressed concerns that maintaining highly accommodative financial conditions might contribute to a further buildup in risk to the financial system that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s dual-mandate goals”
  • "A couple of participants also noted that a tapering of asset purchases did not amount to a tightening of the stance of monetary policy and instead only implied that additional monetary accommodation would be provided at a slower rate"
  • “Many participants noted that, when a reduction in the pace of asset purchases became appropriate, it would be important that the [FOMC] clearly reaffirm the absence of any...link between the timing of tapering and that of an eventual increase in the...federal funds rate”
  • “…[R]ising COVID-19 cases associated with the spread of the Delta variant could cause delays in returning to work and school and so damp the economic recovery"

Taken together, the initial readthrough of the minutes paints a mixed picture: while “most” Fed policymakers are expecting to start tapering this year, there were still “several” who would prefer to wait for next year. Reading between the lines though, the majority of US central bankers appear to be comfortable starting to reduce QE this year as long as there are no major downside shocks to the economy.

Regardless, in the words of noted Fed watcher Tim Duy “…at this point, the Fed is just working out the details. Barring some dramatic change in the economy, tapering of asset purchases will begin in the next few months and end by the middle of next year. The longer the Fed waits to taper, the faster the taper. Everything else is just academic at this point.”

Market reaction

As we noted at the top, there were plenty of reasons to believe the minutes wouldn’t be a massive market mover, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen so far. The market initially read the minutes as more dovish, leading to a quick uptick in indices and gold while Treasury yields and the US dollar dipped. However, that move was quickly reversed and most major markets are trading within spitting distance of their pre-minutes levels.

The focus now shifts to next week’s Jackson Hole Symposium, where traders will closely scrutinize Fed Chairman Powell’s keynote speech for any hints about the timing of a taper announcement.

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: FOMC minutes Fed

Latest market news

View more
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FOMC minutes articles

USDJPY Drops to 150, EURUSD Holds Ahead of Flash PMIs
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 20, 2025 09:07 AM
    USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Rate Hold Expectations Pressure Markets
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    January 9, 2025 10:07 AM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      Crude Oil Update: Returning to the 2024 Starting Point
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      August 22, 2024 08:33 AM
        Research
        EURUSD, Silver Analysis: Bullish Outbreaks Amid Dovish Expectations
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        August 21, 2024 08:04 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.