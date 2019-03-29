Featured Trade Russell 2000 recent rebound appears to be losing momentum

Russell 2000 recent rebound may end soon.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 29, 2019 6:02 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Russell 2000/ US Small Cap 2000 Index (Fri 29 Mar)

Key technical elements

  • The recent rebound of 3% seen in the US Small Cap 2000 Index (proxy for the Russell 2000 futures) from this Mon, 25 Mar swing low area has almost reached a significant short-term resistance of 1550.
  • The 1550 key short-term resistance is defined by the former minor ascending range support from 08 Mar 2019 low and a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster (61.8% retracement of last week’s slide from 19 Mar high to 25 Mar low & 1.00 expansion of the recent rebound from 25 Mar low to 26 Mar high projected from 27 Mar low) (see 1-hour chart).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, the rebound from 25 Mar low is likely to be a set of potential a/, b/ & c/ minor corrective wave sequence where the Index may start to unfold another impulsive downleg next.  
  • The rebound from 25 Mar low has started to lose momentum where the 1-hour Stochastic oscillator has shaped a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region coupled with the daily RSI oscillator that has remained below the 50 level.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 1550

Supports: 1515 & 1500

Next resistance: 1570

Conclusion

If the 1550 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential drop to target the near-term supports of 1515 and 1500 in the first step.

On the other hand, a break above 1550 negates the bearish tone for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the next intermediate resistance at 1570 (also the medium-term descending trendline in place since its current all-time high area of 04 Sep 2018).   

Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.