Featured Trade Potential corrective rebound looms for Nasdaq 100

Nasdaq 100 due for a potential corrective rebound after revenue misses on Amazon and Google/Alphabet.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 26, 2018 6:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on US Tech 100 (Fri, 26 Oct)



Key technical elements

  • The recent impulsive down move structure of the US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) from a high of 7351 printed on 17 Oct 2018 had declined as expected (refer to our previous “Featured Trade” report over here) by 7.8% to hit a low of 6775 on Wed, 24 Oct 2018.
  • The aforementioned down move has reached an “overstretched” condition where momentum indicators are now flashing signs of an imminent countertrend/corrective rebound to retrace its recent decline
  • The daily RSI oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region coupled with a similar observation seen in the shorter-term 1-hour Stochastic oscillator.
  • Elliot Wave/fractal analysis suggest that the Index may have one more final push down to complete its minor degree impulsive down move wave 1 in place since 17 Oct 2018 high of 7351 with a potential 5th wave target coming at 6745/6700 (a Fibonacci projection cluster & former swing high area of 26/27 Apr 2018).
  • The intermediate significant resistance stands at 7000/7050 which is defined by the descending trendline from its 01 Oct 2018 all-time high, former medium-term swing low areas of 28 Jun/11 Oct 2018, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going decline from 01 Oct 2018 high to 24 Oct 2018 low & the pull-back resistance of the former primary ascending channel support from Jun 2016 low).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 6745

Pivot (key support): 6700

Resistances: 6925 & 7000/7050

Next support: 6530/425 & 6295/6160

Conclusion

The recent decline of the Index is now fast approaching a key short-term inflection zone where it may stage a final push down to test 6745 and as long as the 6700 key short-term pivotal support holds, it is likely to shape a potential countertrend/corrective rebound to target the intermediate resistance of 6925 follow by 7000/7050 next.

However, failure to hold at 6700 sees an extension of the impulsive down move towards the next support at 6530/425 (24/25 Apr 2018 swing low area & 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 09 Feb 2018 low to 01 Oct 2018 high).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.