Featured Trade Nasdaq 100 minor bounce cannot be ruled out before new potential decline

Nasdaq 100 may see further weakness after minor bounce.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 7, 2019 11:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Nasdaq 100 (Fri, 08 Feb)

Key technical elements

  • The US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) has staged the expected push up as per highlighted in our earlier “Featured Trade” report dated 31 Jan 2019 and hit the upper limit of the key medium-term resistance zone at 6975/7020 (printed an intraday high of 7034 on 06 Feb 2019). Click here for a recap.
  • Yesterday’s (07 Feb) price action has staged a reaction off the 7020 key medium-term resistance and tumbled by 2.5% to print a low of 6853 in the U.S. session. The 7020 key medium-term resistance is defined by the upper limit of the minor bearish “Ascending Wedge” range configuration in place since 26 Dec 2018 low and the 0.618 Fibonacci expansion of the on-going rebound from 26 Dec 2018 low to 09 Jan 2019 high projected from 14 Jan 2019 low.
  • The Index has formed a daily bearish “Evening Star” candlestick pattern below the 7020 key medium-term resistance with the daily RSI oscillator that has managed to remain below a significant corresponding resistance at 60 level. These observations suggest the medium-term upside momentum of the on-going rebound from 26 Dec 2018 low has started to wane and the Index may start to shape a medium-term bearish reversal below 7020.
  • In the shorter-term after yesterday’s decline of 2.5% from 06 Feb 2019 high of 7034, the hourly Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme oversold level. In addition, Elliot Wave/fractal analysis has suggested that the on-going slide from 06 Feb 2019 high of 7034 is likely to be coming close to complete a minor downleg sequence with its extended 5th wave target at 6828, close to the lower limit of the minor “Ascending Wedge” now acting as a support at 6817 (see 1-hour chart)
  • Therefore, the Index may stage a minor rebound first if it manages to hold at 6828/17 towards the intermediate resistance zone of 6937/60 (50%/61% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s slide from 06 Feb 2019 high & the former minor swing high areas of 01/05 Feb 2019) before another potential fresh downleg materialises.
  • The next significant near-term support rests at 6610 (the minor swing low areas of 17/29 Jan 2019)

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 6937/60

Pivot (key resistance): 7020

Supports: 6817 & 6610

Next resistance: 7130

Conclusion

If the potential minor bounce manages to hold below the 7020 key medium-term pivotal resistance, the Index is likely to shape another round of potential impulsive downleg sequence to target the next near-term support at 6610.

However, a clearance with a daily close above 7020 sees a further squeeze up towards the next intermediate resistance at 7130 (the swing high of 03 Dec 2018).



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.