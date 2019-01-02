Featured Trade Nasdaq 100 looks set to resume its potential impulsive downleg

A potential goodbye to Nasdaq 100 post Xmas rally.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 2, 2019 4:49 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on US Tech 100 (Wed, 02 Jan)



Key technical elements

  • The post-Christmas rally of 10.5%  seen on the US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) from its 26 Dec 2018 low of 5803 is likely to have reached an exhaustion/inflection level right below 6405 key medium-term resistance (the pull-back resistance of the former descending range support from 29 Oct 2018 low, former medium-term swing low area of 02/25 Apr 2018 & 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 12 Dec high to 25 Dec 2018 low).
  • The aforementioned rally of 10.5% has appeared to be more of a corrective/dead-cat rebound rather than an impulsive bottoming sequence. Firstly, it has traced out a minor bearish reversal “Ascending Wedge” range configuration since 26 Dec 2018 low of 2018 and in today, 02 Jan European session, it has staged a bearish breakdown from the” Ascending Wedge. Interestingly, a similar pattern/fractal was played out from 10 Dec 2018 low before the recent steep decline of 15.5% materialised. Secondly, momentum remains weak as the daily RSI oscillator remains below the 50-level coupled with a bearish divergence signal seen in the shorter-term hourly RSI while price action of the Index has continued to inch higher since 25 Dec 2018 low.
  • The key short-term resistance stands at 6293 which is defined by the former minor swing low area of 29 Dec 2018 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going decline from today, 02 Jan Asian session high of 6371 to today, European session current intraday low of 6141.
  • The next significant near-term support after the recent Dec 2018 low of 5820/03 rests at 5580/70 which is defined by a Fibonacci extension cluster and the medium-term swing low area of 18 May/04 Jul 2017.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 6210

Pivot (key resistance): 6293

Supports: 6063, 5820/03 & 5580/70

Next resistance: 6405

Conclusion

Therefore, the Index is likely to resume its potential impulsive downleg sequence in place since 03 Dec 2018 high. If the 6293 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may shape a direct drop to retest the 26 Dec 2018 swing low area of 5820/03 and a break below it opens scope for a further potential downside to target the next support at 5580/70.

On the other hand, a clearance above 6293 put the bears on hold for another round of corrective push up to test the 6405 key medium-term resistance.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.