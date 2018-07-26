Featured Trade Nasdaq 100 is coming close to major risk level with exhaustion signs

A potential major cyclical top looms for Nasdaq 100

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 26, 2018 5:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on US Tech 100 (Thurs, 26 Jul)



Key technical elements

  • The US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) had continued its relentless push up to print a fresh new all-time high level of 7513 in yesterday, 25 Jul U.S. session which is just 0.6% sway from the key major resistance level of 7560 (the upper boundary of the primary ascending channel from Jun 2016 low, the upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 04 Apr 2018 low & a Fibonacci projection cluster).
  • The daily RSI oscillator has started to flash a bearish divergence signal near its overbought region which indicates that the medium-term upside momentum of price action has started to wane.
  • Based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, the Index may have completed the primary degree impulsive wave 5/ of a higher cycle degree wave structure wave V to end the 9-year uptrend in place since Mar 2009 low where a potential significant correction (greater in magnitude of the recent Jan/Feb 2018 decline of 12%).
  • The top five components stocks of the Nasdaq 100 are Apple (11%), Amazon (10%), Microsoft (9.6%), Facebook (6%), Alphabet/Google (5%) which are the “FANG” momentum styled theme plays that are the current market leaders. The price action of Facebook in the yesterday, 27 Jul after-hours trading where it tumbled by 24% to wipe out $151 billion on its market capitalisation (the largest single day fall for a stock in U.S. stock market history) that has caused a dent in such highly popular/overcrowded “FANG” based momentum style theme plays that can create a negative feedback loop into other technology stocks. The latest earnings results from Facebook has shown a slowdown in revenue and user growth for Q2 with a weaker guidance for the rest of 2018. Today, 26 Jul will see the earnings results release of another heavy weight, Amazon after the closure of the U.S. cash stock trading session.
  • The intermediate resistance stands at 7451 which is defined by the minor gap and close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s decline from 7517 high to today, 26 Jul Asian session low of 7376. The shorter-term hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to turn up from its oversold region which suggests a potential push up retest the 7451 intermediate resistance.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 7451

Pivot (key resistance): 7560

Supports: 7375, 7300/270 & 7150/100

Next resistance: 7710/40

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 7560 major key pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may start to shape a bearish reversal and a break below 7375 is likely to reinforce a potential decline to target the next intermediate support at 7300/270 in the first step (the minor swing low of 17 Jul 2018, the minor ascending trendline from 28 Jun 2018 & the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 28 Jun 2018 low to 25 Jul 2018 high of 7517).

However, a clearance above 7560 invalidates the bearish scenario for a continuation of the up move to target the next resistance at 7710/40 (Fibonacci projection cluster).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        germany_01
        DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 17, 2025 01:03 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.