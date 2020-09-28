EURUSD Resurging virus in Europe

Covid cases are resurging in Europe as Spain's government has urged Madrid to lock down the entire city.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 28, 2020 3:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Covid cases are resurging in Europe as Spain's government has urged Madrid to lock down the entire city. See the key EUR/USD levels in this video !


Related tags: EUR Forex Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:05 AM
USD could rally if CPI doesn’t soften from elevated levels: EUR/USD, AUD/USD
Today 05:48 AM
AUD/USD shrugs off soft wages report, attention shifts to US inflation print
Today 02:28 AM
USD falters ahead of US CPI, ASX set to track Wall Street higher? Asian Open
Yesterday 11:11 PM
Nikkei 225 faces crucial technical test as USD/JPY correlations go AWOL
Yesterday 11:08 PM
AUD/USD forecast: Bullish break on the cards – Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 06:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

EURUSD Forecast: Charts Gear up for U.S. CPI Volatility Week
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 04:44 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD forecast: Divergent interest rate outlook, geopolitics deliver potent bearish mix
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 13, 2024 08:00 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD struggled last week when it was given an invitation to rally
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 25, 2024 02:55 AM
        EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 22, 2024 04:19 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.