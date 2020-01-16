EURUSD Holds Gains Ahead of a Busy Session

ECB minutes, US retail sales and Christine Lagarde speech ahead

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 16, 2020 5:54 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD is holding gains from the previous session after ending Wednesday 0.2% higher. Improved sentiment following the signing of the US – China trade deal (finally!) helped lift the common currency versus the safe haven greenback. However the euro is struggling to push higher after the trade deal left many questions unanswered and lacked any timetable surrounding phase two talks.


EUR/USD traders will now look ahead to a packed calendar of events which could drive movement in the currency pair today.
ECB Minutes
The minutes from the December ECB meeting are due to be released at 12 GMT. This was Christine Lagarde’s first meeting at the helm, whereby the central bank kept policy unchanged after cutting the overnight rate by 10 basis points in November. Traders will scrutinize the minutes closely to gauge whether we can expect further easing in the coming months.

US Retail Sales
US retail sales are expected to show sales increased 0.3% month on month in December, up from 0.2% in the previous month. The US labour market and consumer confidence are solid which could help buoy retail sales.  A strong reading could boost USD.

Christine Lagarde
ECB President is due to speak in Frankfurt. Traders will be listening closely for remarks over the health of the eurozone economy. Recent data from German, shows GDP slowed to 0.6% yoy, down from 1.5%. Whilst inflation remains lacklustre at 0.5%. So far, we have not heard too much from Christine Lagarde and how she intends to tackle slowing growth and muted inflation in the region. We do know that she is in favour of more fiscal stimulus support from governments in the bloc. A push in this direction could boost the euro.

Levels to watch
EUR/USD gained 0.2% in the previous session. The pair is trading above its 50, 100 and 200 sma on 4-hour chart indicating bullish momentum.
Immediate resistance can be seen at at $1.1164 yesterday’s high will need to be overcome, to advance to resistance at $1.12.
On the flip side, support can be seen around the 50 sma close to $1.1140, prior to Jan 10th low of $1.1085.



Related tags: EUR Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.