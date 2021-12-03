European Open: US government avoids shutdown, NFP in focus

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 3, 2021 4:20 AM
20 views
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 52 points (0.72%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,301.50
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 110 points (0.4%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 27,863.37
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -135 points (-0.57%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 23,474.64
  • China's A50 Index futures are up 89 points (0.58%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,591.74

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index fell -39.47 points (-0.55%) to close at 7,129.21
  • Europe's Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0 points (0%) to close at 0.00

Thursday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 617.75 points (1.82%) to close at 34,639.79
  • The S&P 500 index rose 64.06 points (1.42%) to close at 4,577.10
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 113.045 points (0.71%) to close at 15,990.76
20211203moversFOREXci

Funding was set to run out on Friday at midnight EST, but Democrats voted 69-28 to keep the lights on until February 18th, just hours after the Senate won the vote to approve the measures just hours earlier (by 221 – 212, with one Republican voting in favour). S&P 500 E-mini futures are down around -0.17 although the overnight low respected the previous record high set in September, which makes 4550 a pivotal area this session.

Metals hang onto their weekly lows ahead of NFP

Silver has found resistance around $22.50 overnight and is forming a potential bear-flag. Markets are clearly positioned for a strong employment report, which in effect is a proxy for a faster Fed taper and hike. Next support is around $ with the monthly S1 pivot just below it, whilst a break above $23.0 warns of a trend reversal on the hourly chart.

As for gold we mentioned the important of 1758 support in today’s video, and it could make an initial bearish target today should NFP come in strong. Whereas a surprise miss would bring 1780 into focus with a break above 1782 warning of a change in trend on the hourly chart.

Perhaps WTI has finally seen its low

From peak to trough WTI has fallen around -23% from October’s high. Yet a bullish hammer formed on the daily chart yesterday with above-average volume, and its low held above the August low. We therefore suspect it could be time for a bounce form current levels.

US and Canadian employment released simultaneously today

Employment remains the key for the Fed to tighten policy faster. We all know inflation is ripping the roof off, but the Fed want to see continued improvement, with one Fed member saying yesterday that whilst he wants to accelerate the pace of bond purchase tapering he wants to see continued momentum in the monthly payroll report. Economists expect 553k jobs to be added, up from 531k, so perhaps another cool half a million will suffice to get the US dollar bid today.

Canada’s employment softened last month to end a stellar run of job growth, although the unemployment rate fell to a 20-month low whilst hours worked returned to pre-pandemic levels. Unemployment is expected to fall further to 6.6% today whilst adding 35k jobs.

20211203usdcadCI

USD/CAD is an obvious go-to currency pair around today’s double-bill employment reports. The daily trend is firmly bullish on the daily chart with strong demand apparent above 1.2700. Yet we have noted that USD/CAD has failed to close above the 1.2820 (close) high over the previous three days, so it may make an interesting countertrend set-up should job growth surprise to the downside in the US and bear in Canada. 1.2775 may provide immediate support for bears but a break of it opens-up a ruin for the lows just above 1.2700. Should US data outperform then we would want to see a clear break of this week’s highs before assuming bullish trend continuation.

Choppy trade on the FTSE

20211203moversFTSEci

Price action on the FTSE 100 looks like it still wants to move higher, having found support at its 200-day eMA, yet yesterday’s bearish inside day which closed bac below the monthly pivot was a little underwhelming. Looking at the futures charts also highlights how ‘sticky’ prices are around 7110/20 as its been the most actively traded price over the past 28 hours and 20 days. For that reason, we’d prefer to stick to range trading strategies until the FTSE break above 7200.

FTSE 350: 4083.04 (-0.55%) 02 December 2021

  • 73 (20.80%) stocks advanced and 267 (76.07%) declined
  • 0 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 14 fell to new lows
  • 47.58% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 8.83% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 13.46%-Auction Technology Group PLC (ATG.L)
  • + 3.60%-Workspace Group PLC (WKP.L)
  • + 2.59%-Essentra PLC (ESNT.L)

Underperformers:

  • -8.98%-Darktrace PLC (DARK.L)
  • -8.60%-AJ Bell PLC (AJBA.L)
  • -8.05%-Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)

Up Next (Times in BST)

20211203calendarGMT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas USD CAD NFP US NFP

Latest market news

View more
Artificial Intelligence stocks: What is the outlook for the top AI stocks?
Today 08:49 AM
Can the S&P 500 move lower coax bears from the sideline?
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD tumbles again as jobs market softens
Today 02:40 AM
USD/JPY: BOJ FX intervention may be ineffectual
Today 12:56 AM
USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
Yesterday 11:25 PM
Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Yesterday 07:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Graphic of trading data chart
USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:25 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds but downtrend prevails
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:00 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      S&P 500, USD/CNH and EUR/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 15, 2023 04:00 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 falter on weak China data: Asian Open – 15th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 14, 2023 10:34 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.