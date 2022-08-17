﻿

European Open: UK CPI up next, USD/JPY holds 134 ahead of retail sales

With peak inflation remaining a key theme for traders, attention now turns to UK CPI data at 07:00 BST.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 17, 2022 5:46 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 10 points (0.14%) and currently trades at 7,115.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 294.15 points (1.02%) and currently trades at 29,163.06
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 167.27 points (0.84%) and currently trades at 19,997.79
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 99.78 points (0.73%) and currently trades at 13,744.20

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 19 points (0.25%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,555.06
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 13 points (0.34%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,818.22
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 36 points (0.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,946.12

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 19 points (0.06%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -7.25 points (-0.05%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 1 points (0.02%)

 

20220817futuresCI

 

Robust retail earnings on Wall Street helped the Nikkei 225 rise above 29k for the first time in 7-months. Major benchmarks across Asia also posted gains as they tracked Wall Street higher - amidst hopes of peak inflation – as India became the latest country to exhibit signs of disinflation.

 

 

Australians getting less bang for their buck

The Australian dollar was lower overnight as wage growth was below expectations. Wages grew 0.7% q/q (0.7% previously) and 2.6% y/y, up from 2.4%. And as wage growth (or lack of) was why the RBA refrained from raising rates sooner, it takes the heat off for a more aggressive hike path going forward. And with annual CPI at 6.1% and wage growth at 2.6%, ‘real wages’ are now -3.5% y/y. And that is deflationary.

 

The RBNZ raised rates by 50bp points

20220817ocrCI

It was pretty much a done deal and fully expected by economists and market pricing. Interest rates are now at 3% - their highest since 2015 – and it was RBNZ’s 4th 50bp hike, and 7th hike of the cycle. And there is likely more to follow.

 

UK inflation and EU GDP up next

In a few hours we get a fresh look at UK inflation. Given the BOE predict five consecutive quarters of negative growth, a lower inflation report is hardly cause for a celebration. But that’s not to say markets won’t try and celebrate it with a cheeky ‘peak inflation party’. So the bigger risk is that inflation simply picks up again, and piles further pressure on the BOE to hike their way towards a deeper recession, as quickly as possible.

 

But we also have flash GDP data for the Euro area at 10:00 BST. Should we get a stronger inflation print from the UK and disappointing growth figures from Europe, it could bode well for the EUR/GBP short setup discussed in yesterday’s European Open report. The pair has already broken to a 9-day low which reinforces the view that an important swing high was seen last week.

 

 

USD/JPY holds steady ahead of US retail sales

20220817usdjpyCI

Retail sales beat expectations in June, and a repeat performance today could bode well for USD/JPY bulls. We can see on the 1-hour chart that its rally above the weekly pivot point confirmed an inverted head and shoulders pattern, and prices have now retraced within a corrective channel after hitting its target. Support has been found at the 133.89 high and the 200 and 50-bar eMA’s are nearby for potential support. From here we see the potential for an upside break and for it to target the daily R1, just below the 135 handle.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220817moversFTSEci  

FTSE 350: 4200.94 (0.36%) 16 August 2022

  • 148 (42.29%) stocks advanced and 192 (54.86%) declined
  • 7 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 1 fell to new lows
  • 39.71% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 87.14% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 16% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 24.20% - Darktrace PLC (DARK.L)
  • + 8.54% - XP Power Ltd (XPP.L)
  • + 5.25% - Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -11.40% - FirstGroup PLC (FGP.L)
  • -6.15% - NCC Group PLC (NCCG.L)
  • -4.10% - Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220817calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas USD/JPY Retail Sales Inflation

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on inflation worries
Yesterday 02:21 PM
USD/JPY, Gold and GBP/USD analysis - Forex Friday, March 15, 2024
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:42 AM
Fed must commit to finishing the inflation fight to prevent gold upside
Yesterday 01:38 AM
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
March 14, 2024 10:23 PM
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
March 14, 2024 10:07 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 13, 2024 08:54 AM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 11, 2024 04:30 PM
      stocks_01
      FTSE outlook positive despite weaker start
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 7, 2024 12:00 PM
        Research
        FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 5, 2024 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.