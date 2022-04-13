European Open: RBNZ down, BOC (and UK inflation) up next

We’ve had one 50 bps hike already today from the RBNZ, and now we get to find out of the BOC will follow suit. But first up is UK inflation data.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 13, 2022 6:46 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 26.2 points (0.35%) and currently trades at 7,480.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 431.06 points (1.64%) and currently trades at 26,766.04
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 58.5 points (0.27%) and currently trades at 21,377.63
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 31.7 points (0.23%) and currently trades at 13,904.01

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -11.5 points (-0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,565.16
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -8 points (-0.21%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,823.47
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -37 points (-0.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,087.95

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 146 points (0.43%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 93.75 points (0.67%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 22 points (0.5%)
20220413futuresCI

Asian markets were mostly higher overnight despite the weak lead from Wall Street, fuelled by a 40-year high inflation print. Rising commodity currencies boosted miners on the ASX although it was the Nikkei 225 which led the general rebound higher. US futures are also pointing to a firmer open although European futures have opened lower as they play catchup with Wall Street’s weak finish.

FTSE: Market Internals

The FTSE 100 has declined for two consecutive days after it failed to hold onto gains above 7600 made on Friday. Given its rally stalled just beneath the February high it seems like an obvious place for a pullback. So the question for today is whether bulls can keep prices above 7500. Given yesterday’s low failed to test 7536.2 support then something for traders to consider is range trading strategies between 7530 – 7600 over the near-term.

20220413moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4241.35 (-0.55%) 12 April 2022

  • 131 (37.32%) stocks advanced and 211 (60.11%) declined
  • 9 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 4 fell to new lows
  • 33.62% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 47.58% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 8.55% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 11.4% - Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)
  • + 8.72% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
  • + 7.30% - Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)

Underperformers:

  • -7.60% - Investec PLC (INVP.L)
  • -6.09% - Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE.L)
  • -6.02% - Greencore Group PLC (GNC.L)

NZD hands back all of its RBNZ gains (and more)

NZD went from hero to zero despite RBNZ hiking interest rates by 50-bps. It has since handed back all gains and is now the weakest major currency as traders question whether they have simply brought forward a hike (over hiking more aggressively), or if they’ll hike so aggressively that they’ll tipping the economy into a recession.

Next up we have the Bank of Canada, although in this instance they are expected to hike by 50-bps with the potential for them to announce QT quantitative tightening. With such a move priced in then the bigger surprise would be for them to not hike the full 50 and disappoint with a 25-bps hike.

EUR/CAD coils at its lows ahead of BOC

20220413eurcadCI

Back in March we highlighted a bearish triangle on EUR/CAD which projected a target at 1.3550. Whilst the initial target around 1.3800 was met the triangle target is yet to be achieved. It remains in a strong downtrend and is now coiling at support ahead of today’s BOC meeting, and we’re seeking a break lower should BOC deliver a hawkish hike alongside QT. Clearly, a threat to this outcome is if the BOC do not deliver, which could send EUR/CAD rallying from key support. At which case we’ll remove our bearish bias over the near-term and step aside.

Up Next (Times in BST)

But first we have UK inflation data at 07:00. Yesterday’s employment data showed whilst the jobless rate fell to its lowest point since 2019, workers pay is struggling to keep up with inflation. Today we get to see if that gap widens further. And that could further pile on the pressure for BOE to hike in May despite their growing concerns they will inadvertently slow growth.

20220413calendarBST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex FTSE Trade Ideas EUR/CAD BOC

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:40 AM
    Federal reserve name plaque on building
    FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 04:12 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      USD/JPY, gold, S&P 500 analysis: How markets have traded around Fed decisions
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 06:28 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        NZD/USD: Rebound Hopes Rise but Fed Rate Path Remains Key
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 16, 2024 11:39 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.