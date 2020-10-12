Europe Opens Mixed On China Optimism and Covid Concerns

A mixed start in Europe on Chinese reform optimism, covid concerns and Brexit uncertainty.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 12, 2020 4:33 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European bourses are heading out of the blocks in a mixed fashion, following on from gains in China on hopes that President Xi Jinping will announce further reforms which could drive foreign capital inflows at a speech on Wednesday. The risk on mood is underpinning equities whilst dragging on the safe haven US Dollar.

However rising covid cases both in the UK and on the old continent plus Brexit concerns coming to a head could keep the lid on any upwards movement and is keeping the FTSE in the red.

Covid measures
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to step up efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus on Monday announcing a new system which will result in millions of Britons coming under tighter lockdown restrictions. 
The toughest measures are expected to be focused on the North of England. The hospitality sector will bare the brunt of the new measures; measures which threaten to choke an already very fragile recovery.
In anticipation of the new tighter restrictions, Chancellor Rishi Sunk, on Friday, announced additional support for workers in areas affected by local lockdowns. However, with the furlough scheme ending at the end of this month, a surge in unemployment is inevitable. 

Tighter restrictions across Europe
The UK is by no means alone in tightening restrictions, Madrid has banned all non-essential travel in and out and France also introduced tighter curbs in some cities. It’s not all bad news with flights between London and New York potentially opening soon.

US stimulus negotiations
Looking ahead US stimulus negotiations will remain in focus. Negotiations for a broader package have slowed although a lighter programme is still being discussed. Any headlines regarding stimulus negotiations between Democrats and Republicans will drive the markets given the bare economic calendar.

Brexit deadline looms
Brexit will be in focus across the week ahead of the 15th October self-imposed deadline set by Boris Johnson. Whilst both the EU and the UK agreed that the latest talks saw progress, significant differences still remain particularly over fishing, an industry which represents just 1% of the UK economy but represents something much larger politically. If a bare bones deal is not outlined by Friday, the British government has aid it will walk away from negotiations. With GBPUSD trading over $1.30 the assumption in the market is that a very basic trade dal outline will be in place. Should the UK leave the negotiating table, the FTSE250, a more domestic focused index, could come under heavy pressure,

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD forecast: Fed dot plot, US inflation set to shake things up
Today 08:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
Today 02:00 AM
Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after a stronger NFP report
Yesterday 01:06 PM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF probe pivotal levels, implied volatility spikes
Yesterday 06:39 AM
USD/JPY could be caught in the crossfire of FOMC, BOJ: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:54 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 11, 2024 04:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 5, 2024 12:00 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      FTSE outlook: UK stocks underperform again but future may be brighter
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2024 10:30 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 15, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.