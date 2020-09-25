Europe Opens Higher After Late Run on Wall Street

The FTSE is managing to advance, as the prospect of additional US stimulus is dragging on the US Dollar, offering some relief to the battered commodities. As commodity process rise on the weaker dollar, heavy weight miners and oil majors are advancing.

Vaccine updates

Vaccine news is not offering support to sentiment. Novavax started a late stage trial of its covid-19 vaccine candidate in partnership with the British government’s Vaccine Taskforce. With UK covid cases reaching 6,634 over the past 24 hours and restrictions being tightened to stem the spread of the virus, any even mildly positive vaccine news is welcome right now.

In other Vaccine news, AstraZeneca has struck a deal with the EU to receive partial immunity from risks involved with the speedy roll out of its covid-19 vaccine. The EU have agreed to pay claims over certain side effects above a certain limit, shifting the liability of risks associated with such a quick vaccine development away from the drug maker to the taxpayer. However, the news has failed to lift the share price.

FTSE Chart



