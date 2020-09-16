﻿

Europe Looks To Softer Start Ahead of FOMC

The lacklustre finish on Wall Street (except tech) has followed through into Europe, which points to a softer start ahead of the Fed’s rate decision.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 16, 2020 3:44 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The lacklustre finish on Wall Street (except tech) has followed through into Europe, which points to a softer start ahead of the Fed’s rate decision.


Inflation beats GBP Holds Steady
After yesterday’s very mixed employment data, inflation figures were slightly brighter, although that wasn’t necessarily obvious looking at the Pound’s nonchalant reaction.
UK inflation surprised to the upside +0.2% YoY in August, better than the 0% forecast but still a sharp decline from last month’s 1% increase. Core inflation increased 0.9% YoY well down from last months +1.8% rise but still significantly better than the decade low 0.6% increase forecast.
GBPUSD has shrugged off the upbeat data and continues to trade under US$1.29 

Fed in focus
The Federal Reserve are not expected to adjust monetary policy today. With no changes in monetary policy expected attention will be firmly on the updates staff economic projections (SEPs) and any further clarification on the shift in policy framework to Average Inflation Targeting. (AIT).
This is the first time that the Fed has convened since Jerome Powell announced that the Fed will allow inflation to run over the 2% target for extended periods of time to make up for long periods when inflation runs under the 2% target.

The dot plot
There is a good chance that the dot plot could be lowered to reflect that shift to AIT and the idea of lower rates for longer. This could drag on demand for the US Dollar, which has been under pressure this week heading towards the FOMC announcement. 
The prospect of lower rates for longer is a winner for non-yielding gold. A lowering of the dot plot could see the precious metal build on its almost 1% gains so far this week. $2000 is back as a clear target, a level last seen a month ago. US stocks could also push higher as lower rates are business friendly.
US retail sales to remain strong?
Prior to the Fed, US retail sales will also be under the spotlight providing clues over the health of the consumer and their willingness to spend. Expectations are for US retail sales to increase +1.1% MoM in August, which would represent only a very slight slowdown from the +1.2% increase witnessed in July and would support the idea that the economic recovery in the US is continuing, albeit at a slightly slower rate.

Oil
Oil is pushing higher in early trade after the American Petroleum Institute (AP) recorded a significant draw in inventories, which combined with production disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Sally have seen WTI and Brent price jump over 3.5% across Tuesday and in early trade on Wednesday. 
API reported a staggering 9.5 million barrel draw for week ending September 11 vs a 2.04 million build expected. Despite the huge draw, expectations for future oil demand remain weak as economies struggle to bounce back from the covid crisis and as the health crisis rages on.

Oil Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100 Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD reclaims 200-day MA on surprisingly dovish Fed meeting: Asian Open
Today 10:15 PM
Price Action Trends: Higher-Highs and Higher-Lows, the Rhythm of Life
Today 07:30 PM
Fed Meeting Analysis: FOMC and Powell Still Looking For Excuses to Cut
Today 06:53 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA slips ahead of the Fed rate decision
Today 12:50 PM
Gold analysis in focus as FOMC day arrives
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 11, 2024 04:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 5, 2024 12:00 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      FTSE outlook: UK stocks underperform again but future may be brighter
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2024 10:30 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 15, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.