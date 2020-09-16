Europe Looks To Softer Start Ahead of FOMC

US retail sales to remain strong?

Prior to the Fed, US retail sales will also be under the spotlight providing clues over the health of the consumer and their willingness to spend. Expectations are for US retail sales to increase +1.1% MoM in August, which would represent only a very slight slowdown from the +1.2% increase witnessed in July and would support the idea that the economic recovery in the US is continuing, albeit at a slightly slower rate.

Oil is pushing higher in early trade after the American Petroleum Institute (AP) recorded a significant draw in inventories, which combined with production disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Sally have seen WTI and Brent price jump over 3.5% across Tuesday and in early trade on Wednesday.

API reported a staggering 9.5 million barrel draw for week ending September 11 vs a 2.04 million build expected. Despite the huge draw, expectations for future oil demand remain weak as economies struggle to bounce back from the covid crisis and as the health crisis rages on. Oil Chart



There is a good chance that the dot plot could be lowered to reflect that shift to AIT and the idea of lower rates for longer. This could drag on demand for the US Dollar, which has been under pressure this week heading towards the FOMC announcement.The prospect of lower rates for longer is a winner for non-yielding gold. A lowering of the dot plot could see the precious metal build on its almost 1% gains so far this week. $2000 is back as a clear target, a level last seen a month ago. US stocks could also push higher as lower rates are business friendly.