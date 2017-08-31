Euro strength worry for ECB

The euro’s minor recovery on the back of stronger-than-expected Eurozone inflation data this morning last only a few moments. After climbing to above 1.19 on news of an unexpectedly sharp 1.5% year-over-year rise in August CPI, the EUR/USD then tumbled 50 pips after Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source, that the ECB is growing worried about the recent strength of the euro and that this may increase the chance of a delay or call for a more gradual exit from the asset purchases programme.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 31, 2017 8:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The euro’s minor recovery on the back of stronger-than-expected Eurozone inflation data this morning last only a few moments. After climbing to above 1.19 on news of an unexpectedly sharp 1.5% year-over-year rise in August CPI, the EUR/USD then tumbled 50 pips after Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source, that the ECB is growing worried about the recent strength of the euro and that this may increase the chance of a delay or call for a more gradual exit from the asset purchases programme.

If the strength of the euro is indeed becoming a headache for the ECB, then this bodes well for our bearish view on the EUR/USD pair we wrote about yesterday. But ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, the EUR/USD may turn choppy. Therefore, those interested in trading the single currency may prefer to watch the euro crosses, such as the EUR/GBP.

As far as the EUR/GBP is concerned, there has been a lot said about the possibility for it to hit parity. While this is still possible, I am not quite sure if it will get there. The pound’s underperformance since April has been chiefly due to the political turmoil in the UK and the fact the Bank of England refused to turn hawkish despite UK inflation rising above the Bank of England’s target. At the same time, economic data in the Eurozone started to improve which aided the euro’s recovery. But the EUR/GBP may be overvalued now. The BoE may be forced to raise interest rates in the event UK inflation unexpectedly accelerates further, or wages start to catch up with prices.  The euro could fall if the ECB refuses to announce a plan to taper its QE programme in the coming months, and even if it does the move could be priced in by then. So I think the upside for the EUR/GBP is limited, but given the ongoing Brexit uncertainty I wouldn’t be surprised if the exchange rate eventually rises to 1.00.

But for now, the EUR/GBP’s rally appears to have stalled. It formed a doji candlestick pattern after an extended bullish run, on Tuesday. With the momentum indicator RSI also being around the ‘overbought’ threshold of 70, and the fact that price has subsequently held below the doji candle, this is characteristic of bearish price action. What’s more, broken support levels such as 0.9250 and 0.9235 have turned into resistance. And while the moving averages may be in bullish order, price has moved significantly above the 200-day average, which increases odds for a reversion to mean.

That being said, none of the key support levels have broken down yet. The most important support in my view is around the 0.9110-0.9140 area, which was formerly a significant resistance zone and where we have the 21-day exponential moving average coming into play. If this support area eventually gives way then we may see a more significant drop. Until that happens, one has to treat this latest sell-off as a normal pullback in what still is a bullish trend. Indeed, any move back above that doji candle candle’s low of 0.9250 would invalidate the short-term bearish bias.

Related tags: EUR Forex CPI

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.