EURJPY Headline Trading at its Best

If one is looking to trade headlines, it’s best to be aware of the longer-term direction of the trend!

April 23, 2020 5:10 PM

EUR/JPY – Headline Trading at its Best

It has been quite volatile for the Euro vs the Japanese Yen today.   Let’s review some of the headlines that have been released over the past 24 hours that have affected the direction of EUR/JPY:

1)      European PMIs were released over the first few hours of the European session.  For the most part, the data was worse than expected, which caused EUR/JPY to slowly move lower from roughly 116.60 to 115.73.

2)      Just before the US market opened, the Nikkei reported that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) was considering “unlimited” bond buying at its meeting next week and my double the purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper.  EUR/JPY quickly moves higher from roughly 115.80 to 116.65.

3)      EU leaders end talks with no agreement on recovery package.  France’s Macron said, “Europe has no future if we cannot find a response to this exceptional shock”.  EUR/JPY moved back below 115.80 on these comments.  (Although talks end without a package, Germany’s Merkel and Italy’s Conte say progress has been made.)

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a daily timeframe chart, it appears that over the long-term, EUR/JPY was heading down to 116.00 regardless of the comments .  Today’s bounce was used as an opportunity for bears to add to positions and push the pair lower.  EUR/JPY has been in a downward sloping channel since January 2018.  More recently, EUR/JPY had been in an ascending wedge from August 2019 to January of this year.  The pair broke lower on January 29th and traded violently to the 100% retracement target of the ascending wedge TODAY at 115.86.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe,  EUR/JPY has been trading in a descending triangle  since March 25th .  Today price finally broke below the horizontal support level at 116.10.  That level now acts as the first level of resistance.  The next level of resistance is today’s highs 116.83 and then the downward sloping trendline from the triangle near 117.  First support is down at today’s lows near 115.65, which is also the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level from the lows on April 2nd to the highs on April 9th.  Below that, support is at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same time period at 114.73 and final support is at the bottom, downward sloping trendline of the long-term channel (on the daily) near 112.00.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

If one is looking to trade the short-term headlines, it’s best to look at the longer-term trend to determine which direction to trade.  Traders who had been aware of the longer-term, descending channel or the descending triangle in EUR/JPY would have also been aware to “sell the rips” on the headlines today!


Related tags: EUR Forex Central Bank Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
January 5, 2024 08:17 PM
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX recovers from initial losses after hot NFP report
January 5, 2024 03:01 PM
Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data
January 5, 2024 02:45 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
January 5, 2024 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 5, 2024 08:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
By:
David Scutt
August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
    By:
    David Scutt
    August 29, 2023 03:35 AM
      EUR/USD: positioning for a peak in US bond yields
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 24, 2023 04:32 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 27, 2023 04:43 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.