EURAUD Bulls Could Seek To Buy Dips Ahead Of A Potential Breakout

A bullish trend structure has been developing nicely on EUR/AUD, which could extend gains following an anticipated correction.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 13, 2019 10:07 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A bullish trend structure has been developing nicely on EUR/AUD, which could extend gains following an anticipated correction.

Its trend has been supported by a diverging theme between AUD and EUR, which involves a dovish RBA, expectations for a Fed easing cycle (weaker USD/stronger EUR) whilst traders have been extensively net-short Euro and beckoned a sentiment extreme.

On a closing basis, the daily chart is trading at its highest level since October 2018 and yesterday’s high reached its most bullish level since January’s infamous flash crash. And, as we’ve seen two higher lows leading into resistance, and the leg higher from 1.5684 appears impulsive, we’re looking for an eventual upside break.

However, prices have found resistance near the September and October highs, making it an area rip for profit taking. And as several technical indications point towards over-extension for the near-term, we suspect EUR/CAD could be due a correction before its next leg higher.


  • Z-score 100 (standard deviations away from its 100-day average) is been over two standard deviations for 4 sessions.
  • As of yesterdays close, it’ produced 7 consecutive bullish candles and up days.
  • A bearish divergence with RSI is forming
  • A bearish hammer respected the Sep/Oct highs

Taking the above into account, we’d prefer to see some mean reversion before seeking a long entry on this timeframe. Whilst it is not guaranteed prices will retrace immediately, there appears to be enough warning signs which warrants caution at these levels for a long position. If prices consolidate at the highs build a base after a correction, we’d feel more comfortable with bullish setups on the daily chart.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
Today 01:21 AM
Ducks have lined up for Nikkei 225 to test its 1989 high
Yesterday 10:54 PM
AUD/JPY nears 17-month high, ASX 200 looks set to bounce: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:21 PM
Japanese Yen Intervention Watch: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Technical Analysis
Yesterday 08:17 PM
Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ slips ahead of FOMC minutes, Nvidia earnings
Yesterday 02:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
AUD/JPY nears 17-month high, ASX 200 looks set to bounce: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:21 PM
    Japanese Flag
    Japanese Yen Intervention Watch: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Technical Analysis
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 08:17 PM
      china_05
      If USD/CNH is the canary in the coalmine, USD/JPY might be in trouble
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 06:12 AM
        channel_03
        USD forecast: Positioning hints at headwinds for USD, 2-year yield
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 20, 2024 02:49 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.