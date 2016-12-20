EUR USD parity minimum a target

Another day, anther multi-year high for the dollar. This afternoon saw the EUR/USD drop below last week’s low to hit its lowest level since 2003. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 20, 2016 12:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Another day, anther multi-year high for the dollar. This afternoon saw the EUR/USD drop below last week’s low to hit its lowest level since 2003. The world’s heaviest traded pair has been falling sharply in recent times as disparity between Eurozone and US monetary policies grow. Whereas the ECB has turned even more dovish by expanding its QE stimulus programme to at least December 2017, the Fed has cut interest rates and has talked up the possibility of three further hikes next year. This is basically the driving force behind the EUR/USD’s downward move and will probably remain so in the early parts of next year.

As we and many other analysts had expected, the EUR/USD ended last week below the March 2015 low of 1.0460. This basically signalled from a technical standpoint that the long-term downward trend has resumed after almost two years of consolidation. During this period, the EUR/USD managed to climb to as high as 1.1715, but often it faltered around the 1.1500 area. To put this into perspective, it did not even retrace to the shallow 38.2% Fibonacci level against the drop from May 2015 high of nearly 1.4000.

Thus, that lengthy consolidation and a relatively shallow pullback means this next phase of the move could be severe in terms of magnitude. At a minimum, the EUR/USD, I think, would reach parity, possibly before the year is out. I think there is potential for it to drop even lower over time.

Before it potentially reaches parity tough, there are levels where we may see intermediate support around. Among other things, these include the Fibonacci extension levels from the prior upswings as shown on the chart. The first is the 161.8% extension level of the most recent upswing that occurred before the ECB meeting, at just below 1.0280. The 200% extension of the same swing comes in at 1.0140 which is not too far off the 127.2% extension of the entire 22-month prior range, at just above 1.0120.

Our bearish view on the EUR/USD would become invalid if it rallies back above the 1.05 handle and holds there. Until and unless it does that, the path of least resistance is to the downside.

16-12-20-eurusd

Related tags: ECB EUR/USD Fed trading Technical Analysis Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ECB articles

EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: ECB Rate Decision and AI Uncertainty
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 30, 2025 06:40 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: ECB Rate Guidance Clouded as Central Banks Hit Pause
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 11:37 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD Struggles Ahead of ECB as Fed Keeps US Interest Rate on Hold
      By:
      David Song
      January 29, 2025 08:20 PM
        Federal reserve building
        2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
        By:
        David Song
        December 23, 2024 11:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.