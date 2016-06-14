EUR USD 1 10 or 1 15 in this important week

EUR/USD fell as yields on the 10-year German bunds droped below zero for the first time while equivelant UK gilt yields hit a new record low on raised Brexit risks


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 14, 2016 2:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Risk remained out of favour this morning as stocks tumbled and safe haven government bonds extended their rally, causing yields on the 10-year German bunds to drop below zero for the first time. In Britain, the equivalent yields have also fallen to a fresh record low level. This reflects the view that if Britain were to exit the EU, the Bank of England will have to either lower interest rates or introduce more QE to counter the economic consequences of Brexit. The probably that Brexit won’t happen has fallen to just 55% from around 64% on Monday, according to betting odds from Betfair.

The US economy and the dollar will also come under spotlight this week, with US retail sales due for publication at 13:30 BST (08:30 ET) today; PPI, industrial production and the FOMC on Wednesday, and CPI and jobless claims data on Thursday. Although the Fed will almost certainly not be raising interest rates come Wednesday, the central bank should provide us some clues in terms of when the next rate rise may be. Thus, the dollar will probably move sharply depending on how dovish or hawkish the central bank will choose to be, with CPI data also likely to provide some direction.

Ahead of the above fundamental events, the EUR/USD has reached a key technical level today, namely around 1.1210/20. As can be seen from the daily chart, below, this area was previously support and resistance. In addition, this is where the 61.6% Fibonacci retracement level comes into play. It is worth mentioning that this particular Fibonacci level has provided good support and resistance in the past. In this case, it also marks point C of an AB=CD move.

In fact, there are two alternative AB=CD patterns observable on the EUR/USD’s chart. The one in red is a potential Bearish Gartley pattern which would suggest a rally towards 1.15 then a potential sell-off, while the one in blue suggests that price may first drop to sub 1.10 before we see a potential rally. Soon, at least one of these AB=CD patterns will become invalid.

If the EUR/USD breaks decisively below the bullish trend line, around 1.1210, then a more significant correction towards the 200-day moving average at 1.11 would then become likely and if that level breaks down then a drop to at least 1.10 could be the next stop. Alternatively, a bounce at the noted bullish trend line, followed by a break above the next resistance and the 50-day moving average at 1.1305 would probably pave the way for a rally towards 1.15.

16.06.14 eurusd

Related tags: Brexit EUR/USD FOMC trading Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.