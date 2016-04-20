EUR GBP pressure grows ahead of ECB despite soft UK data

The outcome of the European Central Bank’s latest policy decision is due on Thursday. Having just expanded QE at the last meeting in March, the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 20, 2016 7:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The outcome of the European Central Bank’s latest policy decision is due on Thursday. Having just expanded QE at the last meeting in March, the ECB is unlikely to alter its policy further at this meeting. Investors will therefore focus on Mario Draghi’s comments, in particular for any hints on cutting the deposit rate further into negative territory in the future, something the ECB head had suggested would not happen. If there is a U-turn in this regard, then the euro could come under renewed pressure.

In fact, the euro has already weakened in recent days, most notably against the pound which has rallied despite the on-going Brexit concerns. Today, the pound was able to hold its own relatively well even though the latest jobs data from the UK disappointed expectations. Here, unemployment rose for the first time in seven months, applications for jobless claims showed a surprise of 6,700 and the three-month average rise in wages including bonuses of 1.8% was below expectations. However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom as wages excluding bonuses rose by a better-than-expected 2.2% and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.1% as had been expected. The EUR/GBP nonetheless weakened. The cross will remain in focus for the remainder of this week because of the ECB’s meeting tomorrow and more economic data from both the UK and the Eurozone: UK retail sales are due tomorrow morning while the latest manufacturing PMI figures from the Eurozone are due for publication on Friday.

As mentioned, the EUR/GBP has continued to retreat after forming its first bearish weekly candlestick pattern in six last week at major long-term resistance zone between 0.8030 and 0.8100 (area shaded in red on the daily chart, below). As discussed previously, this area marks the convergence of several technical indicators, including the resistance trend of a long-term bearish channel, previous highs and several Fibonacci levels.

At the start of this week, the EUR/GBP has formed a couple more bearish patterns. On the daily chart, one can see a clear inside bar failure on Monday: price momentarily broke above the 0.7980 resistance level, trapped the bulls, before heading decisively lower to form an inverted hammer candlestick formation. On Tuesday, there was some further follow-through in the selling pressure, which helped to erode the bullish trend line. Today, the EUR/GBP has closed the gap on the flattening 50-day moving average at 0.7860. The gap between the 50- and 200-day moving averages may soon shrink if price falls further.

Below the 50-day average, the next immediate potential support levels or bearish targets to watch are as follows:

  • 0.7830: 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the  most recent low at 0.7650/5 area
  • 0.7750/5: 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the above price swing and previous support/resistance level
  • 0.7680/5: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the entire rally from the November 2015 low.

The bearish outlook on the EUR/GBP will become invalid should price form a decisive bullish pattern, or rally back above the broken 0.7930 support-turned-resistance level. Until and unless that happens, the path of least resistance for the EUR/GBP remains to the downside. Meanwhile the momentum indicator RSI is still some way off the “oversold” level of 30, suggesting that further weakness could be seen over the next several days.

16.04.20 eurgbp

Related tags: Brexit ECB EUR/GBP trading Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.