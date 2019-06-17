Equity Handover: Facebook Gains 4% on Cryptocurrency Optimism
- After trading in positive territory for the entire day, US indices closed essentially flat in a quiet session.
- Communication Services (XLC) was the best performing sector on the day; Financials (XLF) were the weakest.
- US macroeconomic data:
- The Empire Fed Manufacturing Index (June) dropped to a nearly 3-year low at -8.6.
- The NAHB Housing Market Index (June) dropped to 64, below 67 expected
- Stocks on the move:
- Facebook (FB) rose 4% ahead of the tomorrow’s release of the whitepaper for its cryptocurrency Libra coin
- Netflix (NFLX) tacked on 3% after an analyst at Piper Jaffray issued a bullish forecast for US subscriber growth.
- Array BioPharma (ARRY) rocketed 56% after agreeing to be acquired by Pfizer for $11.4B.
- Auction house Sotheby’s (BID) rallied 59% in a $3.7B takeover deal from BidFair USA.
*There are no high-impact corporate announcements expected during tomorrow’s Asian session.*
