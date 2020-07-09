Data from China is keeping sentiment buoyed on Thursday. China’s factory gate inflation fell for a fifth straight month in June, as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on the industrial sector. However, signs of recovery are starting to emerge and with the market’s glass half full attitude today, that was enough to underpin sentiment. Chinese PPI -3% in June yoy, slower than the -3.2% decline forecast and an improvement from May’s -3.7%. In the manufacturing sector PPI rose 0.4%, up from -0.4% in May, fuelling hopes that the sector was turning a corner.

Eurogroup to agree on stimulus?

Investors are also hopeful of more government stimulus to support the recovery as the finance minister from the Eurogroup meet today ahead of the summit of leaders next week.

Optimism is growing that a deal will be agreed over the European recovery Fund. The northern countries are pushing for recovery funds to be loans, the southern European countries and more fiscally challenged nations are pushing for the fund to be in the form of a grant.