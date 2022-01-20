ECB Minutes and Christine Lagarde’s dovishness send EUR/GBP lower

Recent and projected near-term inflation is driven by temporary factors that are expected to ease over the course of 2022

January 20, 2022 8:25 PM
Bank notes of different currencies

Minutes released from the December ECB meeting confirmed the dovishness that some ECB members have been touting for the last few days:  recent and projected near-term inflation is driven by temporary factors that are expected to ease over the course of 2022.  As recent as Thursday, Christine Lagarde echoed these comments, thus showing that even with EU CPI at 5% she still remains dovish.  Lagarde continued by saying that the ECB has “every reason not to react as quickly” as the Fed.  Similar comments were made this week by the ECB’s Villeroy, who said that inflation should fall back under 2% by year end.

Forecasting 2022 inflation: Transitory no more?

Recall from the December ECB meeting that although the ECB is ending its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) in March, it will still buy bonds under the Asset Purchase Program (APP) at a pace of EUR40 billion in Q2 and EUR30 billion in Q3, before returning to the current EUR20 billion maintenance level. Members also said that they see inflation above their 2% target for most of 2022, and only see 1.8% inflation for 2023 and 2024.

Central Banks: Liftoff in Focus?

What does this mean for the Euro vs a currency, such as the Pound, whose central bank is raising rates? Typically it means that the Euro will go lower.  Indeed, EUR/GBP has been in a long-term downward sloping channel since April 2021.  However in August 2021, the pair became more volatile and began trading on either side of the channel, thus creating an even wider channel (green).  On Thursday, after Christine Lagarde’s comments and the ECB minutes, EUR/GBP broke out of the larger channel to its lowest level since February 2020!

20220120 eurgbpdaily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/GBP now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute chart, we can see that price has not only broken below the bottom trendline of the channel, but also below the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the lows of November 19th 2021 to the highs of December 8th 2021, near 0.8321.  First support is at a confluence of the February 2020 lows and the December 2019 lows near 0.8282 and 0.8276 respectively.  Below that is the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the previously mentioned timeframe near 0.8244.  However, notice that the RSI is diverging with price, an indication EUR/GBP may be ready to bounce.  Horizontal resistance is at 0.8336, then the previous support level at 0.8380. Above there, once again previous support is resistance at 0.8416.

20220120 eurgbp 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

While the ECB remains dovish, the BOE is hawkish.  Markets have fully priced in a rate hike for the February 3rd meeting. If this dynamic continues, there could be more downside for EUR/GBP in the near-term.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.




Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas EUR GBP Lagarde

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: BOJ negative rate watch shouldn’t rank highly for traders
Today 04:40 AM
NZD/USD tumbles as the RBNZ defies hawks, release doves
Today 02:14 AM
WTI crude oil bulls eye a break to $80
Today 12:00 AM
AUD/USD: Looking to sell rallies on expected inflation acceleration
Yesterday 11:58 PM
AUD, NZD in focus for AU CPI and RBNZ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:45 PM
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
Yesterday 06:03 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
By:
Matt Simpson
February 26, 2024 02:52 AM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD outlook: RBNZ, US and AU CPI to drive the Australian dollar
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 25, 2024 08:00 AM
      Currency prices
      USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 23, 2024 12:30 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD analysis: Dollar weakness could be temporary
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 22, 2024 10:45 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.